Kabiru Mohammed: Football Star Dies in a Tragic Car Accident
Wikki Tourists FC has confirmed the passing of their defender, Kabiru Mohammed, who died in a tragic motor accident along the Zaria–Gusau highway.
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The club made the announcement on Thursday via its official Facebook page, expressing profound grief over the incident.
In its statement, Wikki Tourists described Mohammed’s death as devastating, noting that he lost his life following the crash on the Zaria–Gusau route.
The defender, who joined the Bauchi-based side from Lobi Stars FC during the ongoing 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League season, had quickly become an important figure in the team’s backline.
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The club praised him as a committed and disciplined player whose enthusiasm and dedication stood out both on and off the pitch. It further revealed that his final appearance came in the President’s Federation Cup fixture against Jigawa Golden Stars Junior Team at Nasara Stadium, Kofar Doka, Zaria, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.
Wikki Tourists FC extended condolences to Mohammed’s family, friends, teammates, and the wider football community, describing the loss as deeply painful.
The statement also emphasized that his professionalism and contributions to the team would be remembered for years to come.
Wikki Tourists FC is owned by the Bauchi State Government and represents the state in Nigerian football competitions.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.