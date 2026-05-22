JC Lamprecht has shared rare insight into the mentality that helped Dricus Du Plessis rise to the top of world MMA

The South African fighter described Du Plessis as someone who never leaves the gym mats and keeps pushing himself harder

Fans reacted strongly online as the former rivals reflected on how their relationship evolved over the years

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JC Lamprecht praises Dricus in viral interview. Image: jclamprecht_cqs/Instagram, Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Source: UGC

South African MMA fighter Johannes Coenraad “JC” Lamprecht has opened up about the mentality and relentless work ethic of UFC star Dricus Du Plessis, describing the former champion’s dedication as “insane”.

Lamprecht made the remarks during a recent interview shared on Instagram, where he reflected on mixed martial arts and his long-standing relationship with Dricus Du Plessis.

The pair first fought each other at EFC Africa 24 in Johannesburg on 10 October 2013. Du Plessis defeated Lamprecht by rear-naked choke submission in the third round. Years later, the two South Africans became teammates and training partners at Team CIT in Pretoria.

JC Lamprecht praises Dricus Du Plessis’ mentality

Speaking during the interview, Lamprecht explained why he enjoys MMA more than team sports. Lamprecht said.

“I love the fact that it’s you and it’s all you.”

“Whatever you’re going to put in, you’re going to basically see the results as well. It’s not like a team sport where somebody is going to carry you.

“You have to put every single aspect into the cage and it’s all you.”

Lamprecht then turned his attention to Du Plessis and praised the former UFC middleweight champion’s discipline and mindset.

“The thing with Dricus is, man, I love it. I love to spend time with him because to be a world champion on his level, the mentality behind it is insane,” he said.

“When you step into the gym, Dricus is on the mats. When you’re in the gym, Dricus is on the mats. When you leave the gym, Dricus is on the mats still.”

Lamprecht added:

“His mentality is just, ‘I’ll do it and I’ll do it again and I’ll do it again and I’ll stand back up and I’ll do it again.’ It’s a privilege to spend time with a person like that.”

You can watch the interview on the post below:

Dricus Du Plessis and JC Lamprecht’s MMA history

Du Plessis has become one of the biggest names in South African combat sports history. The Welkom-born fighter became the first South African to win a UFC title when he defeated Sean Strickland at UFC 297 on 20 January 2024.

Before reaching the UFC, Du Plessis made his mark in EFC, where he won both the welterweight and middleweight championships.

Lamprecht also built a respected MMA career in South Africa. The light heavyweight fighter captured EFC gold and most recently defeated Édson Silva via guillotine choke at EFC 123 on 8 May 2025.

Fans flooded the comments section after Lamprecht’s interview. Some praised Du Plessis for representing South Africa internationally, while others revisited the pair’s 2013 clash inside the EFC cage.

JC Lamprecht has praised Dricus Du Plessis’ mentality and work ethic. Image: Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to the interview

Instagram user @nicolas.1801 wrote:

“Aren’t we lucky to have such a legend representing our country’s heart and pride.”

Another user, @sttheron_89, commented:

“This guy gave Dricus his toughest fight in the EFC.”

The discussion also sparked debate around Du Plessis’ future in the UFC, with some fans speculating about possible fights against Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

The interview once again highlighted the close bond between the two South African fighters, whose rivalry eventually turned into a respected partnership.

Lamprecht’s comments offered fans a glimpse into the discipline and determination that helped Du Plessis rise from EFC contender to UFC champion. While the two once faced each other in the cage, their relationship has since evolved into one built on mutual respect and shared experience inside South African MMA.

MMA tragedy leaves fans emotional

Briefly News previously reported that former MMA fighter Medet Zheenaliev died after rescuing four teenage girls from drowning at Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan earlier this month.

The 30-year-old athlete was hailed as a hero online after reports emerged that he helped guide the girls to safety before disappearing beneath the water himself.

Source: Briefly News