A former MMA fighter’s quick decision at a lakeside retreat became a final act of courage

The rescue at one of the world’s deepest lakes ensured four lives were saved, but one hero did not return

Tributes from across the globe are pouring in for an athlete whose final fight was against nature itself

MMA fighter Medet Zheenaliev has died after his heroic lake rescue saved four teenage girls. Image: Tapology.com

Source: UGC

Former MMA fighter Medet Zheenaliev has died at the age of 30 following a courageous rescue attempt at Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan. The retired athlete reportedly entered the water to assist four teenage girls struggling against strong currents, helping bring them to safety before disappearing beneath the surface on 12 May 2026.

Ex-MMA fighter rescue tragedy unfolds at Kyrgyzstan tourist lake

Zheenaliev was spending time with friends near the tourist village of Baktuu-Dolonotu when the incident unfolded. Four girls were reportedly swimming in Lake Issyk-Kul when one of them began struggling in the powerful current.

According to reports carried by Fox News and People, Zheenaliev and another man immediately rushed into the water to help. The two managed to guide all four girls safely back to shore.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

However, Zheenaliev disappeared during the rescue effort. Divers from Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations later recovered his body on 13 May.

The Issyk-Kul District Department of Internal Affairs said in a statement obtained by NV Sport:

“When one of them began to drown, [Zheenaliev] and his friend, who were nearby, rushed into the lake to save her.”

Lake Issyk-Kul, located in eastern Kyrgyzstan, is widely regarded as one of the world’s deepest lakes. According to reports, the lake reaches depths of approximately 2,192 feet and is often described as the ninth-deepest lake on Earth. The vast mountain lake is a major tourist destination known for its dramatic scenery, cold waters and unpredictable currents.

Medet Zheenaliev’s former MMA career remembered

Before stepping away from professional competition, Zheenaliev competed in mixed martial arts between 2017 and 2019, mainly fighting in Russia.

According to Fox News, he finished his professional MMA career with a 2-2 record.

His debut came on 23 September 2017 when he defeated Vladimir Kravchuk by armbar submission at Fightpro’s Battle for the Belt event in Moscow.

Six months later, he secured another victory with a first-round knockout against Shamil Temirkhanov at Battle on Volga 3.

His final professional fight reportedly took place in 2019 at GFC 16 following a lengthy break from competition.

MMA fighter Medet Zheenaliev died a hero after rescuing four teenage girls from drowning in Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan. Image: Tapography.com

Source: UGC

Social media tributes pour in for former MMA fighter

News of Zheenaliev’s death triggered emotional reactions online, with many social media users describing him as a hero.

Facebook user Rose Jasmine wrote:

“This man is the real protector....I hope he was alive so we could cherish him.”

Muhammad Ahsan Habib commented:

“Real life Super hero...”

Alex Mwangi added:

“A real hero.”

Kamal Sidhu wrote:

“Rest In Peace And Power.”

Faisal Manik reflected:

“Some things more precious than your life itself.”

Ferdinand Ubong commented:

“Real hero has no cape. RIP.”

Senseir D. Razif wrote:

“The real meaning of Strength of Physical and Heart.”

“His name, medet, means help/assistance. May God’s mercy be upon him.”

Ferdinand Ubong added:

“Real hero has no cape. RIP.”

A funeral service for Zheenaliev was reportedly held on 14 May in his home village of Ak-Tal in Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn Province.

Although Medet Zheenaliev’s professional MMA career lasted only a few years, many people now say his final act will become the legacy he is remembered for most. The courage he showed in those final moments has become the defining memory left behind for supporters, friends and the many social media users mourning his death around the world.

Rugby tragedy leaves another sporting community mourning

Briefly News previously reported that New Zealand rugby player Eugene Hanna died after suffering a devastating injury during his team’s first match of the 2026 season in Auckland.

The tragedy sparked an emotional outpouring from teammates and clubs across the country, with many remembering the athlete for his personality, passion for sport and impact off the field.

Source: Briefly News