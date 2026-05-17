Orlando Pirates supporters were left frustrated on Saturday after the Buccaneers were held to a goalless draw by Durban City at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

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The outcome leaves the Soweto giants second on the table with 66 points, now two points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns as the title race heads into the final matchday.

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye was quick to criticise head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, questioning his tactical approach for the crucial fixture.

Khanye: “It was disappointing how he started”

Speaking on iDiski TV, the outspoken pundit expressed surprise at the decision to include Simphiwe Selepe in the starting lineup for such a high-pressure game.

“I went into the match looking at the starting eleven, and I was shocked that Ouaddou started Simphiwe Selepe in a game of this magnitude,” Khanye said.

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“He has coaching experience in the Betway Premiership and elsewhere, so that decision was really disappointing.”

Concerns over match readiness and pressure

Khanye went on to stress the impact of fielding a player lacking recent competitive minutes in a title-defining encounter, arguing that training conditions cannot replicate match intensity.

He noted the psychological strain and lack of sharpness that come with limited game time, adding: “The boy picked up a yellow card within 20 minutes, which didn’t surprise me. When you haven’t been playing competitive football regularly, even if you train with the team, you’ll still feel nervous and lack confidence.”

Source: Briefly News