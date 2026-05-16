Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jaydan Adams has likened red-hot striker Brayan Leon to Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic following the Colombian’s impressive performances this season.

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Leon only arrived at Sundowns in January, but the forward has wasted no time establishing himself as a key player. In just five months, he has registered 18 goal involvements across all competitions, scoring five times in the CAF Champions League while adding 11 league goals and two assists in the Betway Premiership.

The Colombian attacker is tipped to play a decisive role in Sundowns’ upcoming CAF Champions League final clash against Moroccan outfit ASFAR, with the opening leg scheduled for Sunday.

Adams, who has also been one of Sundowns’ standout performers this campaign, praised Leon’s relentless style of play and drew comparisons between the striker and Ibrahimovic because of his intensity and presence on the pitch.

“He reminds me of Ibrahimovic,” Adams said while speaking to the media.

“He battles for every ball and presses relentlessly. Whether he makes a poor pass or a great one, he keeps going.”

“The quality he brings in the penalty area is unbelievable, and it adds something special to our squad.”

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Sundowns are set to welcome ASFAR to Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, with Leon playing a major part in helping the team reach the final after netting decisive 1-0 winning goals in both semi-final matches against Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

Source: Briefly News