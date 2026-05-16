The memorial service for top fashion designer Maria McCloy has been revealed by her family

McCloy trended on social media on 13 May 2026, when entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced her death

South Africans and fans of the publicist took to social media this week to bid farewell to her

SA publicist and fashion designer Maria McCloy's memorial service revealed. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

The family of popular South African publicist and fashion designer Maria McCloy has confirmed her memorial service this week.

South Africans are mourning the fan-favourite DJ and fashion mogul, who passed away on 12 May 2026 after celebrating her 50th birthday.

McCloy is the latest popular South African DJ to pass away after Limpopo-born musician and businessman, DJ Sumbody.

Daily Sun reported on Friday, 15 May 2026, that McCloy's memorial service will be held on Wednesday, 20 May 2026, at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Gauteng province.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently shared a video on his X account of musician Joe Nina singing to the late fashion designer on her 50th birthday.

Briefly News will confirm the DJ's funeral service as soon as possible.

Mphela also confirmed the passing of the DJ on his X account on 13 May 2026, on his X account.

SA pays tribute to McCloy

@HustlerMode_ said:

"This is heartbreaking. Rest easy, queen. My condolences to her family and friends."

@ConstanceSaal wrote:

"Such sad news for the creative community #RIPMariaMcCloy."

@SeanDelchaye responded:

"This is Maria. Joe Nina sang the song Maria, and even performed the song at her birthday just a while ago. This is indeed very sad."

@Mydali_Lebeko wrote:

"What a lovely lady. The first time I met her at SAFW, we had such a good conversation. May she rest in power."

@nomsaSkhanyile reacted:

"This is heartbreaking. What a loss! May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family and friends."

@itsibitsikitsi wrote:

"Johannesburg will never be the same."

@TO_Seis replied:

"She was so close to her sisters. I wish them healing and strength during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace."

@GetrudeM said:

"What? I just listened to her lovely interview on Clement's show just the other day."

@mfundog_ commented:

"Heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. Godspeed to this giant."

@Sam_anqu wrote:

"I’m literally reading this and said the same thing. I kept singing 'uMaria podesta man' during the interview. Life is so unpredictable, and death is cruel. May her loved ones find solace in this difficult time. What a monumental loss."

@MissLekhudu said:

"Maria Podesta? What is this life? Man, what a lovely lady. Shoo, may her soul rest in peace."

The family of SA fashion designer Maria McCloy announces her memorial service. Image: Kaya989

Source: Twitter

Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has passed away

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fashion icon Valentino Garavani had reportedly passed away at the age of 93, according to a statement.

The star allegedly passed away at his home in Rome, where his family surrounded him.

Details of Garavani's funeral services have also been disclosed, as well as the venue of his final resting place.

Source: Briefly News