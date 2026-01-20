Fashion icon Valentino Garavani has reportedly passed away at the age of 93, according to a statement

The star allegedly passed away at his home in Rome, where he was surrounded by his family

Details of Garavani's funeral services have also been disclosed, as well as the venue of his final resting place

The fashion world is shaking following the passing of fashion icon Valentino Garavani. The fashion giant reportedly passed away at the age of 93.

News of his passing sent shockwaves across social media after a statement was shared.

Fashion legend dies at 93

The mogul and founder of Valentino died on Monday, 19 January 2026, at his home in Rome, according to a statement shared by his foundation.

“Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones,” a part of the statement reads.

The foundation further announced that a funeral service will be taking place on Friday, 23 January, in the capital of Italy.

“The lying in state will be held at PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday, January 21st and Thursday, January 22nd, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm,” read the statement, adding that the venue will be at his company's headquarters. “The funeral will take place on Friday, January 23rd at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome, at 11 am,” the statement reads.

Tributes pour in for Valentino Garavani

Below are some of the tributes to the fashion designer.

Joanavasconcelosatelier stated:

"Valentino Garavani shaped a language of beauty that transcends time. Our deepest condolences to the Foundation and all those who carry his legacy forward."

Cesarecunaccia stated:

"Goodbye Last marvellous Emperor. Your legend and creative power will be forever."

Neli.slavova reacted:

"The Emperor. The Master of Red. The knight of impeccable style and the guardian of Italian chic. ​He was the "King of Couture" – a man who didn’t just sew dresses; he sculpted femininity. Renowned for his Valentino Red, that specific, vibrant blend of crimson and passion that became his signature, he leaves us the legacy of "Valentino Rosso" and the eternal elegance of lace, which draped the body like a second, more beautiful skin. ​The world of fashion loses so much today. It loses an aesthetic that never needed provocation to be noticed, because perfection is the ultimate form of presence."

dannywisenhofficial stated:

"A great Master, a role model before and a colleague later, rest in peace, with true heartfelt condolences. The world has lost a fashion genius."

