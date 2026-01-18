Freddy Da Vocalist, a 20-year-old rising amapiano artist, was stabbed during a robbery in Ekurhuleni, with his All Stars sneakers and cellphone taken by the attackers

The promising vocalist, whose real name was Kamohelo Mokoena, was stabbed, reportedly on his way back home after a performance for a group of Matric Class of 2025 learners

The talented young man's family spoke to a media publication, detailing the tragedy in a video posted to TikTok, and messages of condolences poured in from Mzansi

Rising amapiano artist Kamohelo Mokoena, known as Freddy Da Vocalist, was murdered during a robbery in Soweto, just 20 years into a promising life.

According to the Daily Sun, the attack occurred on his way home after he performed for the Matric Class of 2025 at a local pub in Duduza, Ekurhuleni.

The rampant violence against artists continues to shock Mzansi, as Sol Phenduka previously commented on it, saying it had gotten "too much".

In a poignant video shared on TikTok, Mokoena's family expressed their devastation, shedding light on the loss of a beloved son and brother.

They described him not just as a budding artist but as a young man with dreams and aspirations.

Mzansi reacts to the tragedy

TikTok users flooded the comments section with messages of condolences to the family.

TikTok user, @PROPHETTEBOGO, said:

"May God grant us comfort as well as peace that surpasses all understanding. Rest my son, you've done your bit and finished your race."

@ThapeloNene wrote:

"Sorry, my family 😭."

@user4838 shared:

"Sorry, family. Deepest condolences to you 💔."

@ElizabethNkosi commented:

"May deepest condolences to the family, friends and neighbours 💔."

The family speaks about the loss

The budding artist's family described his death as a big loss for their family. The aunt in the video stated that, as a family, they were still expecting great things from the young man.

She added that the assailants robbed them in ways that words could not describe, adding that they were entrusting justice in the hands of God.

Another female family member echoed the sentiments and added that they were hoping for swift justice from the police and the arrest of the perpetrators.

What was the motive?

According to the Daily Sun, the attack was a random robbery in which the upcoming start was robbed of his All Stars sneakers and cellphone.

Another Mzansi star becomes the victim of murder

Recently, another Mzansi star, Sophie Ndaba, became the victim of a murder close to her after her niece was reportedly murdered in Zimbabwe.

According to a Zimbabwean media outlet, Cordelia Masalethulini (45), a respected broadcaster, was brutally murdered by her live-in boyfriend Quinton Fungai Tawengwa (46) in Harare, in what is described as a heated lovers' argument that took a dark turn.

Tawengwa, who is the prime suspect in the case, made a brief appearance before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo and was remanded in custody until 22 January.

3-MOB revealed that upon his arrest, Tawengwa's clothes had fresh blood stains, which were later recovered and taken in for analysis.

Thobela FM presenter dies

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Thobela FM presenter, Kwetepe "Village Boy" Matlakala, passed away in late 2025.

The seasoned broadcaster, who starred opposite Faith Choshi of Thobela FM, was remembered for his exceptional contribution to radio.

