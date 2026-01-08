The family of veteran actress Sophie Ndaba is in mourning following the tragic and violent passing of a close relative

According to emerging reports, Ndaba’s alleged niece was the victim of a brutal domestic homicide in Zimbabwe, an event that has left the family grappling with profound grief

The news was met with a widespread outpouring of condolences and outrage from the public as the fans demanded justice for the slain broadcaster

Tragedy has struck the family of former Generations star Sophie Ndaba, as reports confirm the brutal murder of her niece in Zimbabwe.

The 016FM actress, who has often shared her journey of resilience with her online community, is now facing a private ordeal following this act of senseless violence.

According to Zimbabwe media, Cordelia Masalethulini (45), a respected broadcaster, was brutally murdered by her live-in boyfriend Quinton Fungai Tawengwa (46) in Harare, in what is described as a heated lovers' argument that took a dark turn.

The incident allegedly took place on 4 January 2026, when the couple allegedly spent the day enjoying drinks at Helensvale Shopping Centre in Borrowdale. Later that evening, it's reported that heavy rain forced them to seek shelter at a property on Whisper Road up to around 10 pm.

It is there that an alleged "misunderstanding" ensued, during which Masalethulini allegedly refused to go home with Tawengwa. After the rain subsided, the two left on foot towards Harare-Domboshava Road.

Masalethulini’s body was found at 6 am on 5 January on that same road.

Tawengwa, who is the prime suspect in the case, made a brief appearance before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo and was remanded in custody until 22 January.

3-MOB reveals that upon his arrest, Tawengwa's clothes had fresh blood stains, which were later recovered and taken in for analysis.

Meanwhile, as the investigation resumed, Masalethulini's body was also taken to a mortuary to properly determine the cause of death.

The broadcaster was the daughter of Sophie Ndaba's sister. DailySUN reports that the actress and her family are still in the dark about the details pertaining to the murder, and await the authorities to formally inform them of what truly happened.

Social media reacts to Cordelia Masalethulini's murder

The online community expressed shock at the horrific news.

Cuthbert Mugwenhi said:

"Usually, these issues emanate from a lack of emotional intelligence in men. No matter how you think you love a lady, if she decides to go, let her go. Trying to hold on will result in resentment building up. Mostly, it revolves around not letting someone decide what they want."

Fungayi Mavhera wrote:

"No matter how deeply you have been hurt, killing is way out of the league to settle the score. Especially someone that you allege to have loved."

Calvin Mavesere was shattered:

"Rest in peace, my girl. Until we meet again."

Frank Sibanda suggested:

"Parting ways is simpler than beating and killing."

Jethro Muchena posted:

"This is so sad indeed. No amount of anger justifies killing a human, let alone your partner, for that matter."

Malcolm Bird recalled:

"This cut deep. Randomly reading an article and seeing her. Spoke to her on Christmas Eve, wishing me a Happy New Year. Such should not happen in life. Lost for words."

