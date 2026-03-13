Orlando Pirates have officially confirmed their participation in The Soccer Tournament (TST), a high-stakes seven-a-side competition set to take place in Cary, North Carolina, from May 27 to June 1.

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The South African giants will join an expanding roster of international clubs, including Spanish La Liga outfit Villarreal and Mexican powerhouse Club América, in the 48-team men’s competition.

Renowned for its winner-takes-all structure, the tournament offers a $1 million (R16.5 million) prize to the champions.

Pirates Excited About Historic Entry

Currently topping the South African Premier Division on goal difference, Orlando Pirates will make history as the first African club to compete in this global football event. The tournament kicks off with group-stage matches on May 27, followed by knockout rounds to determine the overall winner.

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In an official announcement, the club expressed excitement over the milestone:

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is proud to confirm its participation in the upcoming The Soccer Tournament (TST) in the United States," the statement read. "This historic entry makes the Buccaneers the first African team to take part in this innovative 7-a-side international competition."

The club also highlighted the event’s rapid rise and distinctive appeal, describing TST as “one of the most thrilling new additions to the global football calendar.”

A Strategic Boost for the Bucs Brand

Marketing Manager Sindi Sibisi stressed the broader significance of joining the tournament:

"For Orlando Pirates, competing in TST goes beyond football. It’s an opportunity to showcase the Buccaneers brand worldwide, reach new fans, and strengthen the club’s ambition of expanding its presence beyond Africa."

Other confirmed teams in the men’s event include KRU FC, Kwik Goal FC, Bumpy Pitch FC, among various American sides. Orlando Pirates will reveal their 16-man squad for the tournament at a later date.

Source: Briefly News