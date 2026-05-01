Former Scandal! star Nambitha Ben-Mazwi impressed South Africans when she scored a role on a German TV series

Ben-Mazwi previously made headlines when she landed a leading role on Showmax's Empini

South Africans commented on the actress's latest international role on Tatort

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi lands role in German TV show

Source: Instagram

Former Broken Vows and Empini actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi sparked a conversation on social media this week when she landed a role on Tatort.

Ben-Mazwi previously had social media buzzing when she celebrated her lavish birthday.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on his X account on 30 April 2026 that Ben-Mazwi has scored a role in Tatort.

"Nambitha Ben-Mazwi makes history as the leading star export in the long-running, iconic German crime movie series, Tatort. The movie, Tatort: Könige Der Nacht, will air in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria on Sunday, 3 May 2026," said Mphela.

South Africans congratulate the actress

@Phil8703 said:

"German is a cousin to Afrikaans, so we are gonna watch and support her."

@christabiyela commented:

"Oh, man. She deserves this. She is talented."

@LIBLOMO replied:

"That role she plays, Kwi Empini, I knew it was gonna open doors for her. Hayi maan, she nailed it. Congratulations to her."

@samke987 responded:

"She deserves it; her role in the recent series on Showmax was out of the world."

@luyolomkentane said:

"Congrats! Kann sie Deutsch sprechen?" (Can she speak German?)

@Mr__Goodie reacted:

"Wow, can she speak German?"

@Zamayworld replied:

"Congratulations to her. Well deserved."

@ElFenomenoNenz wrote:

"I still remember her from Scandal, a great talent."

@HannahWebe16800 responded:

"It is truly alarming that she is in danger and is staying there illegally, especially while Jacinta is trying to drive foreigners out of here. She should come home, where she is safe and accepted."

@ZinhleM_3 said:

"Congratulations to her."

@services97333 reacted:

"Congratulations to her, she deserves it."

@DimaMaponya replied:

"Love it for her."

@cindy_maryline responded:

"Very well deserved. Congratulations to her."

@Real_Precious_M wrote:

"Congratulations to her, she’s really good."

@justmandy93 replied:

"Very deserving."

@realmsabza wrote:

"Very good talent."

@Sisae_Mamkhwebu said:

"This woman is gorgeous."

@RealThembaM responded:

"I am happy for her."

@BryanOaitse replied:

"She is amazing, bathong (my goodness), and super talented."

@Theophil_TRS commented:

"Good for her."

@PPepsile said:

"Congratulations to her."

@AsaTokwe wrote:

"I love this for her, may she get many more roles overseas."

@sirSelemale responded:

"Well deserved, she's talented."

@Neo08756796 commented:

"Where can we watch it?"

@brendad_de reacted:

"This is awesome, I love her work."

@mzukisi_ngqeza said:

"Well deserved."

@MchunuNjabula responded:

"Gettit, girl!"

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi lands a role in German TV show. Images: NambithaBenMazwi

Source: Instagram

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi pens a letter of gratitude to Netflix, reflecting on her incredible journey

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nambitha Ben-Mazwi could not thank Netflix enough for all the incredible opportunities they had given her.

Taking to social media with a love letter to Netflix, Nambitha reflected on her journey with the streaming service.

Nambitha’s people believe she has slayed every gig and deserved every blessing that's come her way.

Source: Briefly News