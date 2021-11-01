Nambitha Ben-Mazwi cannot thank Netflix enough for all the incredible opportunities they have given her

Taking to social media with a love letter to Netflix, Nambitha reflected on her journey with the streaming service

Nambitha’s people believe she has slayed every gig and deserved every blessing that's come her way

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Stunning Mzansi actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is wrapping up her fifth gig with Netflix and she couldn’t be more grateful.

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, who recently bagged her fifth Netflix credit, took to Instagram to pen a love letter to them. Image: @ladynam_bm

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to express her feels, Nambitha stated her gratitude for all the amazing opportunities Netflix has given and continues to give her.

Sharing her journey with Netflix, Nambitha went way back to where it all started, with Black Mirror, and how surreal it all seems still, reported ZAlebs.

"I’ve had it all sink in. I’ve taken stock of how this global streaming network took a chance on a South African young girl and trusted her on the first US remake of the hit show, Black Mirror, and play an American in it with no dialect training or background whatsoever.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nambitha is beyond grateful to Netflix for taking a chance on her and for having her be such a big part of their brand, especially Netflix SA.

“Thank you Netflix for taking a chance on me, for honing my talent, training and investing in me as a brand, but most importantly, giving me a platform as a dark skinned woman of colour, to tell my story to 214 million people across 190 countries worldwide.”

Nambitha posted:

Nambitha’s people could not be more proud of all her achievements. Taking to the comment section of her post, they let Nambitha know that she has rocked each and every opportunity she was given.

@queenkblogza said:

“I am so proud of you, girl ”

@mmemagampa_21 said:

“Congratulations are in order hunnie”

@blackmajorityofficial said:

“Proud of you. Keep sharing and telling African stories. I love how authentic you are. ❤️”

@ritalanyinchang_777 said:

“You go, gorgeous African Warrior Goddess”

@shawn_smale said:

“You are a Queen!!!!”

Yas Queen! Khanyi Mbau, Renata Stuurman and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi land Netflix gig: #HappinessEverAfter

Fans of the sophisticated glitzy girl friends from Happiness is a Four Letter Word are buzzing after Netflix released a teaser for the sequel of the movie. The follow-up to the series is titled Happiness Ever After and stars some of Mzansi's favourite famous faces such as Khanyi Mbau, Renata Stuurman and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, reported Briefly News.

The wait is over, the romantic drama led by a strong black women cast has returned. Happiness Ever After has come back for round two and fans of the series can barely contain themselves.

Netflix released the trailer for the sequel just yesterday and peeps are looking forward to seeing what the crazy group of sophisticated women gets up to on their quest for love, happiness and success in the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg, reports Citizen.

Source: Briefly.co.za