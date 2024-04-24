Sfiso Ncwane's tombstone unveiling ceremony was praised for its grandeur, with Ayanda Ncwane and family ensuring he received the honour he deserved

However, social media users noted the absence of Nothile, Sfiso's daughter with Nonku Williams, sparking criticism towards Ayanda for allegedly excluding her

Speculation arose about Nothile's absence, with some suggesting she may have been invited but chose not to attend

The late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane's tombstone unveiling ceremony was nothing short of amazing. Ayanda Ncwane and the family went above and beyond to ensure Sfiso got the honour he deserved. Social media users couldn't help but notice that one important family member was missing.

Social media users talk about Nothile's absence at Sfiso Ncwane's unveiling.



Mzansi asks why Nothile did not attend Sfiso Ncwane's unveiling

Sfiso Ncwane's tombstone unveiling is still the talk of the town. Fans lauded the late gospel star's wife Ayanda for going all out and honouring him. The former RHOD star even handed over the Thula Moya Wam hitmaker's microphone to their oldest son Mak Ncwane.

The internet noticed that Sfiso's daughter with reality TV star Nonku Williams was not present at her father's unveiling. According to a post shared on X by MDN News, social media users criticised Ayanda Ncwane for allegedly not involving Nothile in the event.

Fans share thoughts on Sfiso Ncwane's unveiling

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news. Some said maybe Ayanda invited Nothile to the event but she didn't want to attend.

@Asa_Sigoxo said:

"I don’t think Nothile would have gone there. She strikes me as someone who doesn’t like to talk too much."

@RNaidoo commented:

"Some of them just love drama, I'm talking about Nonku. I've met her on quite a few occasions and she is very dramatic."

@sheilamanyorio added:

"I know the father was not involved in her life but I'm thinking why she was not there. Is it because she wasn't invited or she just wants nothing to do with them "

