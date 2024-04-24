Ayanda Ncwane honoured her late husband Sfiso Ncwane by handing their eldest son, Ngcweti Mak Ncwane, his father's special microphone during the tombstone unveiling ceremony

She shared this moment on Instagram, expressing her pride and belief in Mak's readiness to pursue his own music career

Fans reacted to the post, with some commenting on Mak's singing and others questioning the absence of another family member, Nothile, at the ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Ayanda Ncwane honoured her son Ngcweti Mak Ncwane with his father Sfiso Ncwane's special microphone during the late gospel singer's tombstone unveiling. The proud mother shared a touching post while handing the baton to her eldest son.

Ayanda Ncwane handed Sfiso Ncwane's microphone to their son Mak Ncwane. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Ncwane honours son Mak Ncwane

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane and her family recently celebrated the late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane at his tombstone unveiling. The star shared pictures from the all-white-themed event on her pages.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ayanda also revealed that she had officially handed over her late husband Sfiso Ncwane's button to their eldest son, Ngcweti Mak Ncwane during the ceremony.

The doting mother shared pictures from the ceremony alongside a touching post. She said the moment was special to her because she was releasing Mak (who is following in his father's footsteps) from his legendary father's shadow to become an artist on his own. Part of the caption read:

"@makncwane as your mother and the prophet of your life, 7 years later I am led to pass the baton down to you, to release the mantle from your Dad that has been hanging. It’s not going to be easy but I know in my spirit that you are ready for the world. Take your tool and go serve!"

Fans react to Ayanda Ncwane's touching post

Social media users shared their thoughts after the star's post. Some commented about Mak Ncwane's singing, while others asked why Nothile did not attend her father's tombstone unveiling ceremony.

@realname_thato said:

"Not to sound notorious guys neh... Has anyone of you ever head him sing? I checked his insta but, Ai anyway."

@zaza_bngwenya added:

"Ngathwala ngaye kepha who sings that song somwhere along those lines ngyadlala hha."

@thewiselady_nkosazana noted:

"I love the what you are saying to your son, it's very profound "as your mother and a prophet of your life". As mothers we are the prophets of our children's lives."

@james_anoku wrote:

"Attention seeking stunt by Ayanda . I don't think she will stick to this"

Ayanda Ncwane and family attend Sfiso Ncwane’s unveiling ceremony

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Ncwane held an unveiling ceremony for her late husband, Sfiso Ncwane. The family was dressed in white when they unveiled the new tombstone of the late Gospel superstar.

Businesswoman and record label boss Ayanda Ncwane shared pictures from Sfiso Ncwane’s tombstone unveiling ceremony. Ncwane passed away in December 2016.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News