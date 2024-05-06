Nandi Madida showcased her timeless beauty in a video shared on social media, impressing fans with her flawless skin and elegant style

The singer and TV presenter received praise for her unproblematic nature and stunning appearance, with many admiring her relationship with her husband Zakes Bantwini

Social media users lauded Nandi's beauty, describing her as a real woman and a perfect example of how a wife should look like

Nandi Madida recently proved why she is regarded as one of the most beautiful women in Mzansi. The singer and TV presenter shared a short clip that turned heads on social media.

Nandi Madida looked flawless in a new video. Image: Noam Galai and Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

Nandi Madida stuns in latest video

We have to agree that Zakes Bantwini's wife Nandi Madida is a ten out of ten, minus nothing. The media personality has been praised for her ageless beauty and flawless skin.

A video of the Say U Will singer flexing in her absolutely stunning mansion was shared on the micro-blogging platform, X by the popular entertainment page, MDN News. The star rocked black sweatpants and a matching top. She also showed off her signature haircut.

Watch the video below:

Fans can't get enough of Nandi Madida's beauty

Social media users showered Nandi Madida with praise for her unmatched beauty. Many also applauded the queen for being unproblematic and having no beef in the industry.

@The_A_Wagon said:

"She matures like a fine wine."

@sheilamanyorio commented:

"She's so beautiful."

@MarumoMashigo added:

"❤indeed that face, body physics shows full of love and happiness."

@Queen_am28623 said:

"@Nandi_Madida awu, sthandwa sami. Gorgeous lady.Grootman @ZakesBantwiniSA got a real woman here. No tattoos. No piercings. No hoeing. Just a decent woman who respects herself. Respect to her. GOD BLESS THE MARRIAGE."

@codeofV added:

"This is how a wife should look like neh, imagine coming back from a long day seeing this, yerr. manje some of yall have to see abo Lizo."

Nandi Madida celebrates her husband Zakes Bantwini’s wins

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida showed once again how proud she is of her man, Zakes Bantwini. The star gushed over her husband, who had a successful show.

Celebrity couple Nandi Madida and her husband, Zakes Bantwini, displayed a strong unit at his concert. The Grammy-award-winning DJ had a sold-out, star-studded concert called the Sikelela Festival and it took place at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

