Talented actress Sophie Ndaba definitely looked the part at the Bridgerton affair with Netflix event recently

The former Generations star donned a bright yellow gown, sparking excitement on social media

Mzansi peeps got reminded of why she is known as the Queen, apart from the character she played on the SABC 1 telenovela

The Queen was, without a doubt, Queening! Reclaiming her throne, Sophie Ndaba stole the show at the Bridgerton affair with Netflix event.

Sophie Ndaba looked stunning at the ‘Bridgerton’ affair event. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Sophie Ndaba turns heads at red carpet

One of Mzansi's finest talents, actress Sophie Ndaba, had everybody in awe at how she looked at the Bridgerton affair. In keeping with the theme, Sophie looked regal in her bright yellow gown.

The gossip page @MusaKhawula shared Sophie's picture and created a buzz.

Mzansi hands the Queen her flowers

The former Generations star sparked excitement on social media, and netizens were reminded of why she is known as the Queen, a character she played on the SABC 1 telenovela.

@zwivhuya_zwii:

"She is living proof that God is there. You can’t convince me otherwise."

@NdlovuVincentia:

"Oh, so beautiful."

@MtoloSam:

"Guys can you see how the new people in industry "the slay queens" cannot understand showbiz like the old school people, check how all got the theme wrong and compare Sophie Ndaba who is older. Shem they need to ask for free lessons."

@General_Sport7:

"The queen is queening here."

@kumakanisam:

"It is good to see her out and about."

@Mngqusho_:

"She looks so good. Twitter people were already counting days, a year or two ago."

@Daisy_Entle:

"Perfectly perfect. She definitely understood the assignment, the dress pattern is definitely correct for this event."

