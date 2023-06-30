Sophie Ndaba recently celebrated her 50th birthday with a post that moved her fans and industry colleagues to tears

The actress who is popular for playing Queen Moroka for over 20 years in the famous South African soapie Generations

Sophie's fans and industry colleagues including Basetsana Kumalo, Shauwn Mkhize, Dawn Thandeka King and Phindile Gwala responded to the post

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sophie Ndaba is celebrating a major milestone in her life. The actress who has been in the media a lot in the past few years due to concerns about her health said she is grateful for her new age.

Sophie Ndaba celebrated her 50th birthday with an emotional post. Image: Getty Images and @sophiendaba

Source: UGC

Sophie Ndaba celebrates 50th birthday

Sophie Ndaba has been on our television screens for years. The star has appeared in shows like Generations, Isidingo and Machine Gun Preacher.

The star who has had her followers concerned about her health after losing weight due to her diabetes recently celebrated a major milestone. Taking to her Instagram page, Sophie posted a glimpse of her glamourous birthday celebrations alongside a heartwarming caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She noted how grateful she is to be celebrating five decades of life. The actress said so much was said about her, but God showed that he is merciful. She wrote:

"Dear Lord. How do I thank you, how do I honor you, King of Kings, lord of lords! You are not Man that you should lie.

"They whispered they plotted, and they told me Noone would love me ever again! They forgot WHOSE I AM you knew and loved me before I was born! That's all the love I need!❤️❤️❤️❤️ I'm restored!Fully!!!. Thank you, Jesus, for 50 YEARS OF life!!!!! Half a lifetime is no joke! I'm grateful."

Sophie Ndaba's followers celebrate actress on 50th birthday

The former Generations actress' timeline was filled with heartfelt birthday tributes from her followers and industry colleagues.

Celebs like Phindile Gwala, Basetsana Kumalo and Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize reacted to the post.

@basetsanakumalo said:

"Happy birthday my love, such a joy to call you my sister and friend. May good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over be your daily portion. May the Lord bless you today and always. I love you. ♥️"

@phindilegwala_official wrote:

"Wooooo ."

@dawnthandeka_king added:

"Hooooooo too hot."

@kwa_mamkhize noted:

"Power to that ❤️"

@nhlanhla_mafu wrote:

"Happy birthday to one of the sweetest, kindest humans I know. Love you ❤️"

Ntando Duma’s daughter Sbahle Mzizi turns 6, mom throws “Party of her dreams”: Instagram pictures

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma's baby girl Sbahle Mzizi turned six on Wednesday, 28 June, and the happy mom was sure to grant her birthday wishes.

Ntando took to her Instagram post that she just decided to throw her daughter the party of her dreams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News