Connie Chiume has announced her ambitions to teach young actors and actresses about the entertainment industry

The Black Panther actress will celebrate her 46th year in the acting industry by conducting workshops

Chiume's seminars will take place in the Eastern Cape, North West, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and Free State

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Connie Chiume will visit the Eastern Cape, North West, Mpumalanga, Free State, and Limpopo to hone young actors and actresses' skills. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images and Nongelo Chiume/Supplied

Source: UGC

Connie Chiume is planning to use her talent and expertise to give back to Mzansi for the support they gave her decades-long acting career.

According to a press release received by Briefly News, the Black Panther star will mark her 46th year in the film and television industry with a series of workshops around the country.

Despite her aspirations to inspire young actors and actresses nationwide, Chiume will begin in the Eastern Cape during the second week of June.

"She chose these provinces primarily because they are neglected by the mainstream media as far as arts development is concerned. She will continue with the remaining provinces next year."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The workshops will be continued in the North West, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and Free State.

What can young actors and actresses expect at Connie Chiume's workshops?

Eastern Cape young actors who will attend the seminars shortly should anticipate being provided with the tools and information needed to hone their skills.

Connie's classes will mostly cover acting classes, business management, brand management, and social media management.

These skills will be acquired with the help of young arts professionals.

"The veteran actress is excited and eager to share her wealth of knowledge and experience with the rest of the team she will be touring with during the course of these workshops."

Connie Chiume's talents recognised by prestigious award ceremonies

Not only will the young actors and actresses who will participate in the workshops learn valuable skills, but they will also be taught by an international award-winning actress.

According to IOL, Connie bagged another Lifetime Achievement award after receiving one at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) in 2022.

The Gomora actress scooped the trophy from the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards in America.

Sunday World added that GQ and Hennessy also honoured the veteran actress with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

With the honour, Chiume became the first female media personality who bagged the trophy. Past winners in the last four years include John Kani, Kaizer Motaung, and jazz icon Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse.

Connie Chiume's children to give insight into celeb kids' lives on the new podcast The Kids of the Celebrity

In other stories, Briefly News reported that being a celebrity's child is never easy as you grow up with the same attention and pressure your parents get from their fans.

Connie Chiume's children, Nongelo Chiume and Nothando Naledi Mabuza understood what it means to be born into a famous family and wanted to shed more light on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News