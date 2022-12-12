Connie Chiume is on a roll, as she recently announced on social media that she had received her third Lifetime Achievement award

In collaboration with GQ, Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege recognised the actress as a trailblazer in the global entertainment scene who paved the way for the younger generation

Following Connie's post, Mzansi people and celebrities such as Somizi flocked to her comments to praise and congratulate her

Connie Chiume is the happiest woman alive after receiving her third Lifetime Achievement award. Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege in collaboration with GQ presented the actress with the award.

Connie Chiume has celebrated her third Life Achievement award on Instagram. Image: Axelle Baurer/Griffin and Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

According to ZAlebs, the award was given to Connie to recognise her role as a game changer in the South African entertainment industry. The brand said that Connie's 45 years as an actress have shaped both the Mzansi and international entertainment scenes.

"We appreciate how she has used her rise to stardom to pave the way for the future generation of entertainers to take their place on the world stage," said Khomotso Ledwaba, Marketing Manager of Hennessy South Africa.

Connie recently travelled to America for the sequel to Black Panther, the Marvel Studios hit film in which she starred in.

Connie Chiume celebrates her third Lifetime Achievement award on social media

Connie posted three photos on her Instagram page, one of her accepting the award and others of the festivities that took place on that historic day.

In the caption, Connie gushed about her third big win, writing:

"3rd Lifetime Award this year! @gqsouthafrica @hennessy @standardbanksa and @calvinklein THANK YOU♥️"

Peeps and Mzansi celebrities were moved and took to social media to praise the veteran actress. Well-known faces such as Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo, media personality Nandi Madida, and Gomora actress Thembi Seete were spotted leaving heartfelt messages.

@somizi said:

"As it should be"

@nandi_madida shared:

"You’re simply the best ❤️"

@ceecee_ndaba posted:

"OF COURSE! OF COURSE!❤️"

@thembiseete_ replied:

"Congratulations Queen ❤️"

@kate_actress commented:

"We love and Respect you ma ❤️"

@savitambuli reacted:

"You deserve all and more ✨"

@simvio also said:

"As it should be! You look so amazing....that dress . You are loved Mother "

@siyasangapapu_official also shared:

"Congratulations mami ❤️ I love all of this for you❤️"

@zandisilenhlapo added:

"Congratulations & well deserved my sweetheart @conniechiume ❤️"

