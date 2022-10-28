Connie Chiume was with the who's who of American entertainment during the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The beloved South African actress was spotted alongside pop singer Rihanna, and online users were impressed

The snap of Connie Chiume with the huge international star amassed a lot of reactions from fans, who were excited

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever includes South African TV icon Connie Chiume. Rihanna is also involved as she is responsible for the movie's lead song.

Connie Chiume had many South Africans delighted after she met Rihanna and took a beautiful picture with her. Image: Instagram/@connie/ Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur

Connie Chiume and Rihanna mingled as they were photographed together. Their pictures set the internet ablaze as South Africans reacted to the two stars.

Rihanna and Connie Chiume at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Riri and Connie Chiume took a sweet picture side by side. In a post shared by @Eye_Reighn. A Twitter user imagined how Connie greeted Rihanna. They wrote:

" 'Rihanna my baby'. I can hear it."

Netizens followed suit with their own jokes as they imagined the encounter between the beloved South African actress and Rihanna. Others noticed how Connie looked gorgeous, standing next to Rihanna.

@Tshegof95675451 commented:

"This picture makes me so happy."

@tea_padi commented:

"Nah, Mamokete ATE!"

@MarimaMbhoni commented:

"It’s giving main character."

@IcePopDiva commented:

“'Ooh my baby Lift Me Up is so beautiful! It touches me'. I can hear this picture loud and clear."

@theeTSHADI commented:

"And they say you can't hear pictures lol."

@STEVNMas commented:

"Wow, she upstaged Rihanna in this pic... levels."

@ALX_Navi commented:

"Mama Connie had the premiere experience she deserves."

Source: Briefly News