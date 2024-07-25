Drama brews once again as the Isencane Lengane star Siyacela Dlamuka made a drastic decision without consulting the family

The 21-year-old reality TV star decided that he would convert his late father's church into a tavern

His family members and congregation weren't happy with his decision as his father built the church from scratch, and if he were alive, he wouldn't allow him to convert the church

Where Siyacela Dlamuka is, there is always drama and trouble brewing, and this time around, it is far worse than every wrong thing he has done in the past.

Isencane Lengane star Siyacela set to change a church to a tavern

The 21-year-old reality TV star Siyacela Dlamuka has made headlines once again after netizens slammed him for hitting his wife, Thando Msomi.

Recently, Dlamuka caused havoc after he made a very drastic decision about the future of his late father, Mthandeni Dlamuka's church. According to Daily Sun, Siyacela is said to have decided to convert the church into a tavern, leaving the family and congregation stunned.

A family who wished to stay unknown told the publication that the star is very authoritarian and refuses to listen to the elders:

"He lords over the family like a patriarch, refusing to listen to anyone. In a shocking announcement, he declared his intention to transform the church into a business, only to reveal that his business plan was to turn it into a tavern. Our jaws dropped in disbelief."

The family member further mentioned that they tried to talk to him, but he is adamant about the decision he made:

"Once he makes up his mind, Siyacela is immovable. His late father would be spinning in his grave. This church, his father's legacy, is now threatened by Siyacela's outlandish plan to transform it into a drinking hole. We've pleaded, argued, and begged, but he's adamant about turning the house of God into a money-making venture."

