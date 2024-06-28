South African Police Services ended people's nice time at one of the groove establishments

In the video circulating on social media, the police can be seen taking the DJ's music set

The online community reacted to the clip, with many online users expressing their disappointment

Police crash groove and confiscate DJ's music equipment. Images: @Gallo Images, @Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video of police ending people's fun at groove has the internet in a chokehold.

In a Clip uploaded by @mphophatsoane1, people can be seen having fun at one of the groove places. A police came and took the DJ set as the music was playing. People at the groove stood around in disappointment.

The officer was calm while doing his job. Some clubgoers boomed him in the process, expressing their disappointment. It was not clear where the incident occurred.

Police switch off music at groove

Watch the TikTok video below:

TitikTokkers express diasspointement

The video garnered over 900k views, with many online users expressing their disappointment while others found the situation funny.

@Mellow moyo wondered:

"Why is he always the one trending on switching off things at clubs."

@ivam_08 said:

"Does he actually know that that cdj is probably his salary x2 njengoba ayichima kabuhlungu so."

@sabelontombela laughed:

"That's actually a commissioned officer/colonel look at the stars there it's 3 of them per shoulder. have some respect young men ."

@Mphefu commented:

"Jealous boys fr."

@Amandasisteri wrote:

"Inside his saying : you think I don't know how to switch it off neh , thula uzobona."

@Bra_Bhadhora pointed out:

"The guy in a black vuitton shirt is selling something illegal and he aint comfortable ."

@don was grateful:

"Law must be upheld at all time...thanks my Colonel."

Police bust illegal liquor outlet

In another story, Briefly News reported about the police who busted an illicit liquor outlet in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape Provincial Counterfeit Goods Task Team has seized illicit liquor valued at approximately R450,000 in Strand. The police arrested a 48-year-old Chinese national on charges related to dealing in counterfeit, illicit, and illegal goods as well as the contravention of the Liquor Act 50/2003. This operation underscores ongoing efforts to combat economic crimes that detrimentally impact South Africa's economy.

