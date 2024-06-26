A woman from South Africa now living in America shared a video of herself and her friend dancing with American police officers

The group of five performed the Tshwala Bam dance moves to Dlala Thukizin's award-winning song iPlan

People of the online community shared their surprise when they saw the women dancing with the American members of law enformcement

A local woman shared a video of three police officers jamming to Dlala Thukizin's hit track iPlan. Images: @fortunemabina

Source: TikTok

Two South African women who now call the United States of America their home hit the streets to dance with a few police officers to a Mzansi track.

TikTokker @fortunemabina took to her account on the popular video-sharing app to share her and her friend @nash_nyalungu interacting with three cops in the area. The group appeared to be at an outdoor function as many people and music filled the background.

The song in question was the award-winning iPlan by Dlala Thukzin, featuring Zaba and Sykes.

@fortunemabina took the lead and showed the cops that they would do the Tshwala Bam dance that went viral on TikTok. When the chorus dropped, the group hit the dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to SA woman dancing with US cops

Well on its way to a million views, the video received thousands of comments from Mzansi TikTok users who shared their surprise that the two ladies were dancing with the police officers. This may be due to America's reputation for police brutality enforced on black people.

@thobz52 told the content creator:

"You are brave, sana."

@_kamogelo_makgatho jokingly stated why they thought the officers were at the event:

"I'm sure somebody reported the noise, and then they were like, 'Nah, let's just dance. They're from South Africa.'"

Commenting on the choreography, @random_sounds454 said:

"Doing the Tshwala Bam dance to this song is diabolical."

A proud @cne_maps wrote:

"South Africa to the world."

South African cop busts out impressive amapiano dance moves

In a related article, Briefly News previously reported about a local police officer who went viral on TikTok after showcasing his impressive amapiano dance moves.

The officer's dance routine impressed many people. Some women even left flirty comments on his post.

