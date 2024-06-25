A lady took to social media to showcase the headboard she bought from Takealot, which wowed peeps online

One Mzansi lady was a happy shopper. She flexed her purchase in a TikTok video, leaving many South Africans impressed with her item.

A lady showed off her stunning headboard she purchased from Takealot. Image: @nalemashel

Woman buys headboard from Takealot

TikTok user @nalemashel showed off her headboard, which she purchased from Takealot. The young lady can be seen sorting out her headboard in the footage she shared on the video platform.

@nalemashel went on to unveil how she set up her stunning headboard, and the clip grabbed many people's attention online, generating many views, thousands of likes and comments.

Taking to TikTok, @nalemashel simply captioned her post saying:

"Baddie on a budget."

Watch the video below:

SA gushes over the woman's headboard

The online community was in awe of the lady's purchase from Mzansi's leading online store. Many expressed their thoughts in the comments section, while some were ready to shop for their headbands.

Karabo Millicent Mkhwanazi added:

"I also ordered mine there the quality is quite good; shame."

Trippledee

"I bought mine at Takealot. It's beautiful, and it's been a year and still as new. Yours is beautiful, too."

Mathapelo Chabane gushed over the item, saying:

"I love their headboard's amazing quality."

Tsholofelo wesi wrote:

"Also took the risk last year.. and I love it."

Pearl Matekane shared:

"This is definitely a confirmation cause mine is in the cart.Gonna order somaar now."

