One lady in Mzansi impressed many online users with her purchase, which left South Africans in awe.

A Mzansi lady unboxed the couch she bought from Takealot in a TikTok video. Image: @naledimajola

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off the couch she bought on Takealot

A lady in Johannesburg gushed about her gorgeous couch on the video platform. The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @naledimajola, gave her viewers a glimpse of her latest purchase, and netizens were in awe.

The stunner shared a clip on TikTok unboxing her couch. She revealed that she bought her furniture from the leading online store in South Africa, Takealot. @naledimajola said in her comments section that the stunning couch cost her R5999.

People loved the woman's video. It received over 56K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the lady's stunning couch below:

SA is in awe of the woman's couch

Many people loved the lady's furniture and took to the comments section to gush over her couch and ask questions.

User said:

"Beautiful, is this colour stone or cream?"

Ms K added:

"That’s a nice sofa does it feel comfy?"

LadyDi wrote:

"It’s beautiful. My toddler would never let this couch see peace. One day is one day."

Cwenga | youtuber gushed over the woman's purchase.:

"Soo beautiful."

Vanessa_angelica said:

"Oh, it’s gorgeous."

