One lady took to social media to unveil her bed, which she bought from Shein, and peeps loved it

The footage gained massive attraction online, gathering over 10.6 million views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the stunner's clip as they flooded her comments section, gushing over her new purchase

A woman plugged the online community with a homeware item, and people loved it. She shared a video on TikTok.

A lady flexed her new bed from Shein in a TikTok video. Image: @shaks6

Woman buys a bed from Shein and shows it off

TikTok user @shaks6 flexed her latest purchase from the leading online store Shein. The woman revealed that she bought a bed and proceeded to show it off. In the footage shared by @shaks6, one can see a man helping the woman put the bed together.

The stunner said the instruction manual was difficult to comprehend, but she loved the final results. At the end of the clip, she unveiled her bed and showed off how it can lighten up using a remote.

Take a look at the woman's bed below:

People react to woman's clip

The video was well-received by netizens and became a viral hit. It clocked over 10.6 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok. Many loved the bed and rushed to the comments section to gush about her purchase.

Sola said:

"I love my bed frame from Shein."

Leech added:

"Excuse me from shein!!! Defo getting a bed from there."

Stephanie expressed:

"Girl, you gotta give an update after a few weeks to let us know if it broke or if it’s strong."

Tcx_x shared:

"Shein is taking things to another level. I don’t even use Amazon like that anymore."

Luciana was shocked:

"I didn’t actually think you could buy a legit bed."

