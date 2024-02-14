A lady took to social media to reveal various things South Africans could purchase from Shein Home

In the video, she showcased all the items she bought from the online store, which impressed the peeps

Social media users love the lady's content and thanked the stunner for the plug as they rushed to her comments section

A young woman shared her shopping experience at Shein, and netizens thanked her for the plug and asked for more tips.

A South African lady plugged netizens with helpful Shein Home items in a TikTok video. Image: @queenofplugss

Source: TikTok

Woman shares Shein home haul plug on TikTok

In a video posted by @queenofplugss, the young lady shared various items she bought from the leading online store. She first showed off a magnetic sensor light, which she purchased from Shein. She added that the light bulb comes in handy for loadshedding, and she placed her magnetic sensor light above the sink so she could wash the dishes despite the power going off.

@queenofplugss stated in her video that the light was the best thing she had ever purchased from Shein, adding that the magnetic sensor light can also be charged when low.

She then shared that she bought black hooks, razor hooks that were hung on the wall and a bowl holder. People were impressed by the lady's home haul plug.

Watch the video below:

People loved the woman's hook-up

Many online users love to see the handy items others can buy. The video of the lady went viral, and people couldn't help but agree that Shein is a treasure.

Charlene said:

"Love everything. Can I get the codes for the black hooks and the lights, please?"

Mariam78619 wrote:

"I love SHEIN I am addicted lol."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"Same! I can’t stop."

Be||k" au commented:

"Oooh, I am buying those lights."

ChavonPieterse added:

"Love it and love the black kitchen tap."

RizzleDrizzle simply said:

"Great haul."

Woman unboxes PEP Home haul of affordable items for under R1 000

Briefly News previously reported on a Johannesburg woman who shared helpful homeware items she got from PEP Home for under R1 000. Netizens thanked her for the plug and asked for more tips.

In a video shared by @sooorofhiwa on TikTok, the woman shared the various items she bought, each costing under R1 000. The first team that she showed off was a white hanging bin. She then shared a stovetop kettle, kitchen towel, fridge storage tray, bathroom scale, transparent whiteboard, steel hooks, facial sponges, facial brush, body lotion and oil.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News