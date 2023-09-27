In a TikTok video that has captivated viewers, a woman from Mpumalanga showcased her SHEIN haul

The video matched the reality between her online orders and the real products she received, which serves as a testament to the reliability of the online store

Mzansi was left amazed and impressed by this rare occurrence in the world of online shopping where orders are exactly the same as the picture seen on the website

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman from Mpumalanga shared a video of products she received from SHEIN. Images: @meladi27

Source: TikTok

In a delightful showcase of online shopping success, a woman from Mpumalanga recently shared her SHEIN home haul on TikTok.

SHEIN haul Video

TikTok user @meladi27 posted a video comparing what she ordered from SHEIN and what she received. Mzansi couldn't help but be impressed by the uncanny similarity between the two. The video is a testament to the reliability and quality of online shopping with SHEIN.

It also highlights the convenience of e-commerce, where customers can confidently select products that meet their expectations without needing in-store inspection. The woman paid less than R1 400, which included delivery from China.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's positive response to the video reflects the growing trust in online shopping platforms and the excitement of receiving precisely what you envisioned from your online orders.

Peeps shared their views in the comment section:

@Valie_Bee. advised:

"I saw the glasses at Westpack R60."

@mbalimndebele commented:

"These even look better in person."

@Samukelisiwe Goge shared:

"Love the cutlery."

@Simm asked:

"I've always wanted the cutlery. Thank you for this."

@Hulisani commented:

"SHEIN home is where it’s at, this looks better in person."

@Azee praised:

"Love how you added the price and customs, informative."

@Lerato said:

"Beautiful, nothing disappointed, they're all beautiful."

@Busisiwe Nunuberry commented:

"Loving everything."

SHEIN haul of home decor is full of surprises

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a digital creator, Trudy Raubenheimer, who plugged the country with fantastic vinyl tiles she found at SHEIN.

Although the young mother was initially hesitant to use the product, she was pleased with the final results.

People commented to let the woman know that she inspired them to shop for SHEIN items other than clothing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News