A delighted customer recently shared her Shein home decor shopping haul, providing a glimpse into what she ordered versus what she received

The young woman was thrilled by what she ordered and was pleased to show social media users the outcome

This customer couldn't help but share her positive experience, and netizens were impressed by her what she managed to purchase online

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Lifestyle influencer shows online users goods she bought from Shein. Images: @nguyennbao13/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman who shared her shopping experience at Shein could not stop raving about her experience.

Woman plugs netizens with Shein shopping overhaul

TikTok user @nguyennbao13 shared a video of her home decorations that she bought from the online shopping store Shein. The young lady was impressed by how closely they resembled the items displayed on the website. Everything seemed to be a perfect match, from matching pillows to trendy decorative pieces.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens weigh in on young ladies' home decor pieces.

In her social media post, the satisfied customer shared what she ordered and received, showcasing Shein's offerings' accuracy.

The post quickly gained attention and generated excitement among fellow home decor enthusiasts who said:

@•koi• said:

"The mini hangers have a thing on them you can peel off."

@SUNKIWOO`commented:

"That airpods case is gonna get so dirty."

@Ann said:

"Shein and some other apps are not available in my country."

@tiffany commented:

"omg, where’s that shelf from?"

@Kweenie said:

"Me having my wishlist set."

@Zuzzula commented:

"Shein is rather reliable."

@Mrs Azher said:

"Remove those covers to see the full thing, girl."

@JIN commented:

"You better take a photo of toasty on toast!"

@thashygirl said:

"Hey, where is the shelf from over the bed?"

SA fashion influencer shows off stunning winter finds in Jet clothing haul; video leaves Mzansi divided

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman who took to social media to show off some trendy fashion items she found at a Jet clothing store.

The fashion influencer showed several winter clothing items and shared that they were on a 30-50% off sale.

South African netizens were divided as some peeps loved the haul, and others responded with questions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News