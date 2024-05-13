Pitso Mosimane complimented Mamelodi coaches Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi after their fourth successive PSL victory

The South African coach says the duo has made a lot of improvements at the club who are 50 matches unbeaten in the PSL

Fans took to social media to say the coaches need to win the CAF Champions League before they can be considered successful

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has earned the praise of Pitso Mosimane. Image: Kairm Jaafar / Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena and first team mentor Manqoba Mngqithi have impressed Pitso Mosimane.

While fighting to keep Abha FC from Saudi Pro League relegation, Mosimane said the duo had taken Masandawana to another level.

Pitso Mosimane praises Mamelodi Sundowns coaches

Mosimane complimented Sundowns coaches via Twitter (X):

Mosimane took to social media to express his admiration for the side after they won their fourth successive PSL title and achieved a 50-match unbeaten streak in the league.

Mosimane tweeted:

"They have improved the team and taken it to a better level. Above that, they are also breaking the records. We need to give them the credit that they deserve."

Fans want more from Sundowns

Despite winning seven successive league titles, Masandawana fans took to social media to say the club needs to win the CAF Champions League.

Itumeleng Skunka Mosala wants the CAF Champions League:

"Improvement will be Champions League because we are used to winning the local league."

Thokozani Freedom Msimango wants more:

"Once they win the Champions League, I will 100% agree with Mr Mosimane."

Prince Genaro Charles admires Mosimane:

“We love Pitso.”

Obey Mpofu agrees with Mosimane:

"Mamelodi Sundowns is doing well. Why don't you guys appreciate that?"

Nkosinathi Ndlela praises Sundowns:

"Best club in Africa."

Kaizer Chiefs prefer a foreign coach

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have identified Spaniard Raul Caneda over local coaches Pitso Mosiamane and Manqoba Mngqithi as their next coach.

The Soweto club is searching for a new coach to replace Cavin Johnson while several candidates have been linked with the job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News