Sead Ramović, TS Galaxy coach, says Kaizer Chiefs are a 'quality side' that deserves to be among the PSL title contenders every season

Ramović complimented the Soweto giants after a 2-2 PSL draw with the Amakhosi on Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Fans took to social media to question why Ramović praised Chiefs, as they believe the Serbian could be angling for a new job

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović called Kaizer Chiefs a 'quality side' after their 2-2 draw against the Amakhosi on Tuesday, 7 May 2024.

The Rockets coach, accused of foul play by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena, said Chiefs deserve to be in the top three of the PSL instead of struggling in eighth.

Sead Ramovic praises Kaizer Chiefs

According to The Citizen, Ramović said the Amakhosi will do better in the future while he has Bernard Parker's backing to succeed at Galaxy.

Ramović said:

"I think in the future they will do things better, they are a quality club with beautiful supporters."

Fans think Ramović is gunning for the Chiefs job

Local football thinks the reason why Ramović complimented the Amakhosi is a way for him to throw his name into the ever-growing list of new coaches at Chiefs.

Mshengu Themba thinks Ramović is looking for a job:

"Job hunting, we see you, Ramović."

Vincent Chipeta Mzimela applauds Ramović:

"He is not jobless. He can't be that desperate. So, l don't think he is job-hunting. He is just putting things into perspective personally. However, l think he is a good coach and can do better at Chiefs than the present status quo if given the job."

S'phiiwêh Cørneliüs Tielemans disagrees:

"There's no such thing as a club belonging to a certain position. This is football; the best club is determined by statistics."

Mashudu Vhadau Mudau wishes Ramović luck:

"Good luck with your job application, coach."

Seabata Moeleso thanked the Galaxy coach:

"Thanks for the acknowledgement, coach."

TS Galaxy players survive horror crash

As reported by Briefly News, TS Galaxy players survived a horror accident ahead of their match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, 6 March 2024.

Reports suggest the team's bus crashed into a Volkswagen Polo, and while the players walked away unscathed, the driver of the Polo sadly passed away.

