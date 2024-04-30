Saed Ramovic did not tell his players to hurt Mamelodi Sundowns during their 3-0 defeat to the defending champions on Monday, 29 April 2024, says a club statement

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena accused Ramovic of inciting his players to take revenge after Bongani Zungu’s horror tackle on Bernard Parker in October 2023

Local football fans took to social media to blast Mokwena, who they feel is just trying to stir the pot

TS Galaxy coach Saed Ramovic denies Rhulani Mokwena's claims of foul play. image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC / TS Galaxy FC

Source: Facebook

TS Galaxy said coach Saed Ramovic did not tell his players to hurt Mamelodi Sundowns star Bongani Zungu during their 3-0 defeat to the defending champions on Monday, 29 April 2024.

Downs coach Rhulani Mokwena said Galaxy were out for revenge,, ater Zungu injured Bernard Parker last season, Zungu, who injured Rockets star Bernard Parker in October 2023.

TS Galaxy wants proof

The club released a statement via their Twitter (X) page:

Orebotse Mongae was sent off after a tackle on Zungu in the 85th minute, and Mokwena said the tackle was revenge for the Parker incident, but Galaxy strongly denied those claims.

The club statement read:

"Mokwena lied blatantly through his teeth, which we deem to be a serious embarrassment to our game, never mind the club he represents. If Mokwena still believes in his own lies, we are calling him out publicly to prove his claim within 24 hours, failing which our club and our coach will assert their rights in law!"

The 3-0 victory kept Sundowns atop the PSL log while providing the perfect response to their CAF Champions League exit.

Fans react negatively to Rhulani Mokwena

Local football fans took to social media to voice their disapproval of Mokwena's accusations, as they believe the table-topping coach is making a mountain out of a molehill.

Justice Jonathan disagrees with Mokwena:

"I think Rhulani is making this up; I don't think any coach in his right mind will encourage his players to do something like that. On second thought, one may ask why he didn't report that to any of the authorities before it happened."

Sphelele Biyela questions how Rhulani can make the claim:

"And how does Rhulani know what happens inside the opposition's dressing room? Is he implying that Mamelodi Sundowns pay some people to spy for them?"

David Nakile Phalane is confused:

"With so much success, I wonder why he is so obsessed with other people."

Skhumba Mastermind thinks Mokwena might have a case:

"There's no smoke without fire, Rhulani is right. Let them also prove within 24 hours that he's lying."

Matsobane Ben J Kekana supports Mokwena:

"He is my coach, and I like him, but my question is, why did he play him if he knew that they would injure Zungu?"

Rhulani Mokwena thinks about losing his job every day

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says he has to prove his worth every day to stay at the club.

The coach, who has won the PSL title in three successive seasons, thinks about losing his job daily.

Source: Briefly News