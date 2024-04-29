Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says he fears losing his job despite delivering three successive PSL titles

The coach failed to lead Sundowns to the Caf Champions League final after losing 2-0 to Tunisian Esperance over two legs in the semi-final

Football fans back Mokwena to deliver league, cup and CAF Champions League titles to Masandawana

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says he must fight to keep his job. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Source: Facebook

Coach Rhulani Mokwena says he thinks about losing his job every day at Mamelodi Sundowns despite winning the PSL title three seasons in a row.

The 37-year-old coach feels he has to prove himself at Sundowns while he targets to win the CAF Champions League one day after their 2-0 semi-final exit to Esperance.

Rhulani Mokwena accepts the pressure

Mokwena is fully committed to Sundowns, as confirmed in the tweet below:

Speaking to iDiski Times, Mokwena says he is grateful to be the Sundowns coach and knows that he must keep improving.

Mokwena said:

"I’m proud that today we could even try different things. We could go to the sides more, try the double underlap, and try to put balls in the box... that shows that I’m not so stuck in my ways; I’m prepared to do whatever it takes to try to help this team to win."

Sundowns will have a chance to try new things when they face TS Galaxy on Monday, 29 April 2024, and a victory will see them extend their record-breaking unbeaten streak in the PSL.

Fans back Mokwena

Masandawana fans took to social media to give Mokwena their full support as the coach edges closer to Sundowns' seventh successive league title.

Bavumile Dingiso Junior backs Mokwena:

"You are what we want as the Masandawana family. We give you another chance, coach."

Si Man Si Man says Mokwena is safe:

"He is not going anywhere."

Sizwe Mnisi loves Mokwena:

"Rubbish! He still has three years left, and we love him at Mamelodi Sundowns."

Khotsiaroto Mamagau Tendy says fans should back their coach:

"Sundowns supporters, it is your time to show support towards your coach."

Mendy Lubisi admires Mokwena:

"He's a good coach. Shame it's that that they won the Champions League before even reaching the final."

