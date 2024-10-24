A young gent shared a video that soon went viral, showing his roommate studying for the first time since they've lived together

The clip entertained a lot of online community members who did not hesitate to share their amusement

Social media users took to the guy's comment section to point out things they noticed on the clip, while some ladies found the guy cute

A student shared a video of his roommate trying to study. Image: @otta_rsa

Source: TikTok

A local student left Mzansi peeps rolling on the floor after sharing a cute video of the guy he shares the room with.

After being shared on TikTok under the user handle @otta_rsa, the clip attracted many social media users, reaching 468K views, 89K likes, and almost 1K comments.

The roommate's study attempt

The video shows a stressed-looking young man sitting at a table with a book open and a laptop switched off. The gent rubs his ears and scratches his head as if dated while attempting to focus on his studies.

Watch the video below:

The roommate's attempt is not convincing

After seeing the video, online community members were not convinced that the roommate was studying as his body language showed something different. Ladies were, however, impressed by the cute roommate's looks, and they asked @otta_rsa for his handle to shoot their shots.

User @Nollie said:

"He can’t even focus 😂😂uyazibuza kwayena ukuthi engabe ngizamani😂😂😂."

User @Pardo noted:

"He doesn’t even look like he’s studying 😂😂😂 he tried shame."

User @nqobile.b said:

"He probably needs 100% to get a 50😭 that’s the only plausible explanation 😭🤣🫵🏾."

User @Michaelcuban commented:

"Reminds me of my former roommate. He wasn't enrolled anywhere. Back home, they thought he was studying while he was just living his best life in Durban 🤦‍♂️."

User @PreMo shared:

"He's not even studying 😂😂 he's browsing."

User @Slimtallgirl🦋added:

"Funny how everything becomes interesting while you’re studying 😂😂 he just realized how cool his ears are 😂."

