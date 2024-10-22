A gorgeous hun was cruising in her Omoda car when she captured a driving guy trying to get her attention

The guy made gestures to show his interest, but the lady did not have a lot to say

Social media users found the post hilarious after reading the lady's caption, while VW some drivers were ticked off the wrong way

A lady shared a clip of a man trying to get her attention driving. Image: @yolokazi_yolo

Source: TikTok

A cute video of a guy blowing kisses to a beautiful lady after seeing her at a traffic lights intersection left the online community entertained after it was shared by a lady named Yolokazi.

After posting it on her TikTok account under the user handle @yolokazi_yolo, the clip gained massive popularity, reaching over 800K views and many likes and comments.

The man tries his luck with the lady

The video shows the guy stopping next to the lady while waiting for the traffic light to open. They then blow her kiss.

The hun also shared a caption that reads:

"😂 No polo driver formed against me shall prosper 😂."

Watch the video below:

SA peeps love the Polo Vivo driver's confidence

After seeing the post, social media users begged the lady to give the guy a chance. Others commended him for his confidence, saying it could not have been easy to approach someone driving a better car than yours as a man.

User @Kennedy shared:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣Polo drivers must stick to varsity gals if we bring honest🙈🙈🙈."

User @Tumelo Ya Kasi noted:

"He's brave. Deserve a chance 🙈🙈🙈."

User @Nkosi said:

"He is just admiring you and your ride. It's a good thing."

User @Kimmy added:

"Polo driver don’t lower their standards 😂😭💔."

User @Renata Canham commented:

"He's probably also looking at your car and thinking, this one can afford to buy me new tyres and petrol😭😂."

User @LastBornTee said:

"Yoh, we must always be careful of our deeds because wow you will see yourself on Social Media trending 🤣🤣."

SA woman approaches a looking guy at an intersection driving

In another Briefly News article, a lady took a video of a guy she saw driving when they got to an intersection; she proceeded to compliment him and ask for his number.

The video got social media users thinking the hun and the guy possibly knew each other as he quickly gave his tens.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News