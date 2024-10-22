An emotional woman pulled her car off the road because she was driving behind a truck

The new driver shed tears, saying being a learner driver in Mzansi is not nice especially when people are not kind on the roads

The online community reacted to the video, with many comforting her and sharing similar stories

A hun with driving anxiety pulled over and cried. Images: @conniendhlovu

An emotional woman shared the struggles of being a new driver on the South African roads.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @conniendhlovu, the woman can be seen in her car with tears rolling down her eyes. The lady shared that she is a new driver and is still getting used to driving.

She pulled her car off the road because she was driving behind a truck. The woman said being a new driver is not nice especially when people are not being nice on the road.

"Being a new /Learner driver is the Pits ..People are mean also 😭😭😭."

New driver parks on the side of the road because of truck

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens comfort lady with driving anxiety

The video gained over 390k views, with many online users comforting her and some sharing hilarious stories.

@Asanda❣️ cheered:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂There was this one time I had to park on the side, bcoz the robot was red and it was on a steep hill, immediately it went green ngasuka ngo 120🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Mandy Kae expressed:

"Yoh this was me… it’s not easy."

@Pose_M.B wrote:

"Close your windows, lower volume and start from scratch. You’ll be fine mama ❤️."

@Njabulomshengu7 said:

"Sorry babes, mina am still struggling with changing Gears yho😏."

@Kele comforted:

"Askies❤ every experienced driver was once a learner driver. You will be fine."

@Kifiloe shared:

"I got over my fear of driving by behaving like a taxi driver 🤷🏾‍♀️😂 Maybe it will work for you too try it😂."

