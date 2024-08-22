“It Gets Better”: Mzansi Supports Woman With Driving Anxiety Buying a New Car

A woman shared that she bought her first car, even though she confessed to having driving anxiety

The TikTok video showed the lady receiving the keys to her vehicle as well as a delicious gift basket

Social media users took to the post's comment section to show their support and how they could relate to her fears

Buying a new car brings a sense of freedom and independence, but the open road can still be intimidating. One courageous woman conquered her driving fears when she purchased a new car.

She's no passenger princess

A content creator named Nicole Brukwe uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@nicoleabrukwe) to share the moment she bought her first car. The clip shows the young woman at a Renault dealership receiving the keys to her whip. She also received a gift basket filled with champagne, chocolates, and more.

Nicole also confessed in the video that even though she bought a new vehicle, she had driving anxiety. However, the excitement for her car may stop her fears of the open road.

The proud car owner wrote in the post's caption:

"My baby is so cute."

Watch the video below:

Internet users support new car owner

Many people on the internet sent congratulatory messages and felt they could relate to Nicole and her anxieties.

@ndingu_mbuyisa spoke to the online community when they said:

"All those with driving anxiety, let's gather here to congratulate one of our own."

@miimii_leon shared their story with Nicole, writing:

"Congratulations! I didn’t drive for two years after getting my license because of my anxiety, and it changed after I got my car. Now, I’m a confident driver! Wishing you many safe, happy miles."

@amomanamela congratulated the woman on her achievement and commented on her outfit choice:

"Not you matching with your car, looking all cute!"

@shopritesakkie assured the happy driver:

"It gets better, I promise. I hope you have unlimited, safe kilometres."

@thefamily_blacksheep0 also added positivity to the comment section:

"Congratulations, and more blessings."

