After returning to a Renault dealership, a lucky young woman traded in her Kwid and upgraded to a Kiger

Beaming with joy, the woman stood in front of her new whip to snap a photo of her receiving the keys

Positivity flooded the comment section, with many supporting netizens tapping into her blessings

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A young woman was all smiles when she revisited the Renault dealership this year to upgrade her Kwid to a Kiger. Image: @deemkaay

Source: TikTok

Nothing is better than flexing your independence and buying yourself a brand-new car, but getting an upgrade is another feeling.

Within a year, a woman returned to a Renault dealership in Bryanston to trade in her Kwid and upgraded it to a Caspian blue Kiger CVT.

According to Renault, the Kiger CVT boasts a "stunning design with a muscular SUV stance" that is sure to complement one's free spirit.

Woman gets the keys to her Renault Kiger CVT

In the video posted on TikTok by a Renault representative named Dimakatso, the brand-new car owner was seen standing in front of her vehicle, ready to receive her keys.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA congratulates woman on Renault upgrade

TikTokkers were nothing short of complimentary in the comment section after watching the video of her epic vehicle upgrade.

Manifesting the purchase for themselves, @promanade1 shared:

"I tap into your blessing. Congratulations."

@miss_t_celestial also added to the positivity, adding:

"A total upgrade. Living on answered prayers. Congratulations."

Sharing with netizens that theirs is to come, @jmbyl commented:

"Congrats, mine is coming soon-soon."

One eager TikTokker, using the handle @zandilemadlabane, shared:

"I’m coming, just waiting for my licence."

This prompted Dimakatso to respond:

"I’ll be waiting for you."

Renault Kwid makes top 10 list of cheapest small cars in Mzansi

In February, Briefly News reported that the Kwid was one of the most affordable cars to purchase in South Africa.

The budget-friendly vehicle, mainly the Renault Kwid 1.0 Climber Auto, took second place with a starting price of R144,900, beating the Suzuki S-Presso and Volkswagen Up.

Upon its introduction to South Africa in 2016, the starting price for a brand-new Kwid was originally R119,900, including a range of modern convenience features.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News