Mashatile’s Bodyguards Back in Court for Blue Light Assault

The case against eight of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's eight bodyguards is back in court

The accused were caught on camera allegedly assaulting motorists on the N1 in Gauteng in August

Victims previously asked for R1m compensation each or "we will fight you in court," they told police minister Bheki Cele

Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail is set to return to court on Monday as pretrial proceedings resume following a six-month hiatus.

The break was instituted to grant the State ample time to conclude its investigations into the high-profile blue light assault case.

During the Randburg Magistrates court proceedings, the media was ordered out of the courtroom because their presence was intrusive to witnesses.

Blue light assault court case

Mashatile's bodyguards are at the center of the legal saga, facing charges ranging from assault to causing grievous bodily harm.

The trial is scheduled from 6 May to 10 May following the State's confirmation of its readiness for trial last year.

The charges stem from an incident where off-duty soldiers were assaulted along the N1 highway, an altercation captured on video.

The eight accused have already been criminally charged and are set to go on trial this month.

Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau, Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada, Shadrack Molekatlane Kojoana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng and Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami face 12 charges including assault, pointing a firearm, malicious damage to property, reckless and negligent driving and obstruction of justice.

During the previous court appearance in November, the State had unresolved matters, notably securing the individual who filmed the alleged attack as a state witness.

Additionally, the victims were required to participate in an identity parade to identify the perpetrators.

Despite the damning video evidence, all accused individuals maintain their intention to plead not guilty. Last October, following the lapse of their 60-day suspension period, the implicated bodyguards resumed their duties, as confirmed by the police.

The case has drawn significant attention, shedding light on the conduct of law enforcement officers and raising questions about accountability and justice within South Africa's legal system.

The state has been ready to prosecute

According to News24, Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the State was ready to prosecute and had collected enough evidence against the officers.

"We have enough evidence to sustain the allegations against the accused before the court. Much of what will happen in the trial will be revealed in court."

"We will not share our strategy. We have yet to disclose the contents of the docket to the defense team. This lengthy postponement will allow us to do so and [give them a chance to] prepare their defense."

"We don't believe that their being back at work will affect our case. We have the witness protection unit in the NPA. We can only act once reports of threats are brought to our attention."

Mashatile VIP protection alleged attack victims demand R3M

Briefly News previously reported that the three people who were allegedly assaulted are demanding R1 million each.

The victims, Julian Malan, Lucian Avontuur, and Shelene Bezuidenhout, are basing the amount on the injuries and trauma caused by the unprovoked violent attack.

“We are instructed to demand that our clients be compensated for the unjust, unconstitutional, and unlawful vicious and malicious assault and distress and trauma [they] were unjustifiably subjected to. Accordingly, payment in the amount of R1m each is to be made.”

