Duduzile Zuma Sambudla Causes Stir With Picture of Cyril Ramaphosa, SA Amused: “This Is Dusting Me”
- Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla went online to post a picture of herself sharing a moment with President Cyril Ramaphosa
- Zuma-Sambudla took to her official @DZumaSambudla X account to publicise the scenes, to a raucous response
- Vocal social media users flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on the surprising turn of events
DURBAN — uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) Member of Parliament and National Assembly representative to the Pan-African Parliament Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has again set tongues wagging.
Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter surprised her followers when she headed to social media to post a picture of herself sharing a surprising moment with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Zuma Sambudla sets tongues wagging
Sambudla, a member of the Pan-African Parliament, is known for directing sharp jibes and criticism at the leader of the African National Congress (ANC).
Taking to her @DZumaSambudla official X account, she captioned it:
"I am the daughter of President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma."
The photo showed Zuma-Sambudla and Ramaphosa laughing almost hysterically at what was likely a political event.
They appear to be holding hands as they cackle during an exchange. However, the vocal politician did not add further context to justify the occurrence.
Locals react to scenes
The post, published on Tuesday, 23 July 2024, naturally raised some eyebrows.
It attracted 297,000 views, 4400 likes, almost 500 and 600 reposts and responses, respectively.
Briefly News looks at some of the reactions.
@neilorpen wrote:
"Some things you want to whisper rather than shout."
@_LillyMM_ said:
"This picture is dusting me. I wonder what the conversation was all about?"
@LibertarianZA says she wouldn't put this out for the world to see:
"Well, they say you can’t choose your family. But I wouldn’t exactly advertise this rather embarrassing fact."
Nhlamulo Ndhlela denies Zuma-Sambudla dating rumours
In related news, Briefly News reported that MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela addressed allegations of romantic involvement with Dudu Zuma-Sambudla.
Rumours had surfaced from various sources within the party, suggesting a deeper connection between the two prominent figures, while Ndhlela categorically denied anything more than having a friendship with her.
