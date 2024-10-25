Minister Blade Nzimande took his political counterpart EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to task during a Parliamentary debate

Nzimande took a swipe at Ndlozi after the latter made a show during an exchange in which he quizzed another MP

Online users were keenly invested in the political shenanigans, lighting up the comments with colourful reactions

Minister Blade Nzimande had a few choice words for EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in Parliament. Image: @NotThatXoli, @MbuyiseniNdlozi

Source: Twitter

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande breathed life and fire into a recent Parliamentary sitting in Cape Town.

The African National Congress (ANC) member had a clear target during an oral reply to questions, and it was none other than the showy Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Blade Nzimande shakes rattled EFF cage

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP), ever mouthy, unwittingly put himself in Nzimande's line of fire by raising a controversial point of order during a debate.

It took quizzing ANC MP Tsakani Shiviti over repeating a written question as a follow-up to squarely open the door for a clever swipe from the former Higher Education Minister.

In a 59-second clip posted on the @newslivesa X page, Nzimande can be seen taking his seat, prompted by a sharp interruption from Ndlozi.

Unsatisfied with Shivati's handling of the question, the EFF senior member asked why she did not formulate something feasible to challenge Nzimande.

"Yeah, with respect, Deputy Speaker, the honourable member read the original question again, word for word. She is repeating as it appears in the question paper, instead of asking a [valid] follow-up [question]. It's wrong; [she] isn't taking life seriously," he retorted sharply.

A loud rumbling followed his short rant, with several MPs talking into the mic to admonish him.

When it was Nzimande's turn, his seemingly subtle jibe carried an unambiguous, potent sting, adding to the ongoing rhetoric of a mass exodus surrounding his party after several high-profile exits in the past several weeks and months, including Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Many, and more recently, former Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane.

"Uhleli endaweni ewrong. Ingakho ubuza izinto esingazazi. Akufanele ngabe usahleli lapho. Uhamba nini (You're sitting in the wrong seat. You're not supposed to still be sitting there. Hence, you're asking questions we don't have answers to. When are you leaving)?"

SA breaks out in frenzy

Online users had a field day taking the mickey out of Ndlozi in the comments section, while others did not let up the chance to take a shot at Nzimande.

@mrlechesa wrote:

"Dr Blade Nzimande is a capitalist disguised as a communist. The biggest sell-out!"

@CRangataJ said:

"He didn’t expect the clapback. Look at how awkward he was afterwards, even looking for pages."

@ZiyaMadlakes added:

"Shame, Ndlozi. As bold as he is, he couldn't respond."

@CertifiedBoogy assessed:

"But that was a valid question by MP Blade Nzimande."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News