EFF Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was quite the showman in Parliament on Friday, 19 July

During the Debate on the Opening of Parliament Speech in Cape Town, Ndlozi raised several impactful points of order

Online users were both enthused and disgruntled by the "Ndlozi show" as the politician rose to the top of the trends list

EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was a showman during the Debate on the Opening of Parliament Speech. Image: Luba Lesolle

CAPE TOWN — Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was a notable hit during the Debate on the Opening of Parliament Speech in Cape Town on Friday.

MPs debated President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech after he committed the new coalition government to growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

Ndlozi splashes in Parliament

Ndlozi impacted the proceedings as he sneakily quizzed his peers, notwithstanding taking sleights at, among others, Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie.

Aiming at McKenzie, Ndlozi articulated to the House that a government minister could not hoodwink the sitting.

Ndlozi said:

"I'd like to call a point of order, House chair because a government minister cannot deliberately mislead the house. There is no sovereign wealth fund in this country. You must withdraw [because] there's no such thing. At this stage where you are, it's not those talks by the streets you're having. You must speak facts on behalf of a government ... take us [seriously] here."

He again had his sharpshooter instincts on alert when, in a light moment, he made a pass at Minerals and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Ndlozi, laughing hysterically, made light of Mantashe's dress sense.

He said:

"Speaker, I wanted to check if it's parliamentary for Honorable Mantashe to put the wrong button in the wrong ... Nxiba kakuhle, tata (dress properly, sir). I'm protecting the dignity of GNU [National Unity Goverment] now."

Mantashe, who recently pronounced that the migration to a new mining cadastre system is expected to be completed in 2025, could be seen smiling wryly and rebuttoning his blazer after taking his seat to give his debate.

South Africans analyse debate tugging

Ndlozi also took a dig at Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen over his academic qualifications.

However, his performance received widespread praise online for his ability to articulate and present arguments effectively.

Some online users also noted his confrontational style, garnering attention. Briefly News looks at some reactions to the politician's recent parliamentary display.

@Mditshwer wrote:

"If Lord Gayton continues like this, he'll get 60% of the votes in the next elections."

@sphiwe_goodwill said:

"Let's go and watch the full video. I am sure there was a comeback. I trust Ndlozi and Malema when it comes to [clapbacks]."

@arsenal_ltd observed:

"So boring now. High school mentality earning more than professionals in SA to just waste time and resources."

