Former South African president and current MK Party president Jacob Zuma is expected to hold a briefing on 22 August

The purpose of Zuma's press briefing is to update the country on the party's future plans and its leadership structure

South Africans were not interested in the press briefing, as many laughed at Zuma and his political party

JOHANNESBURG—The president of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, Jacob Zuma, is expected to host a press briefing to address key issues within his political party.

Zuma to host press briefing

According to SABC News, Zuma's press briefing will be held in Sandton on 22 August. Zuma, whose party is the official opposition, will address issues like the party's direction and future strategies. It's believed that new members Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi will be present at the press briefing.

Shivambu resigned from the EFF and, alongside Mzwanele Manyi, who also left the EFF, joined the MK Party. Their roles have not yet been clarified. MK Party has experienced turbulence in recent times, with the party axing over 10 members of Parliament and the secretary-general Arthur Zwane.

South Africans dread the presser

Netizens commenting on Facebook were not excited about the press briefing.

Lazarus Makhubele said:

"There's nothing special that will come out from the old man. He was always in the media just to talk about ANC leadership."

Served with Passion Podcast said:

"A lot is going on in that party. So much so that one would even insinuate that it is a weapon of mass distraction. Week in, week out, a new scandal arises. It's tiring, really."

Lindela Mahlanza said:

"The only thing they are good at is lying to the people of South Africa."

Thihangwi Chippa Tshivhase said:

"Maybe he will talk about service delivery this time."

Aviwe Mangxola VII said:

"The gloves are off now. Let the games begin."

