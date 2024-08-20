The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, has lashed out after Floyd Shivambu resigned from the party

Malema addressed EFF members and supporters and said the party will remove everything that reminds them of Shivambu

South Africans booed Malema, and some called him a dictator, slamming him for how he is handling Shivambu's resignation

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Julius Malema will purge the EFF of Floyd Shivsmbu's influence. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—A furious Julius Malema vowed to remove everything, reminding the parry that Floyd Shivambu was the deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Malema to purge the EFF of Shivambu

@MDNnews posted a video of Malema addressing the Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces on 19 August. Malema's address came after Floyd Shivambu resigned as the party's deputy president and member to join the MK Party.

A fuming Malema said:

"All powers that belong to the deputy president will go into the office of the president, and everything else that looks like the former deputy president shall be dismantled from the EFF. The GTU and all those who sat in the GTU under the deputy president are dissolved. We are taking charge of our organisation now. We are tired of entrusting it in the hands of the wrong people. We have been betrayed for too long. We have been sold out for too long."

View the clip here:

Netizens call him out

South Africans were disappointed in Malema and roasted him.

Not a Peace Officer said:

"He's officially confirming that he's the dictator that we are telling his followers."

Shaman said:

"If he doesn't watch his mouth, the EFF will be finished very soon."

Considered View said:

"He is showing exactly why Shivambu left. He issues decrees, not collective decisions."

Cityzne said:

"This guy has a massive obsession with power, and he's already behaving like a tyrant."

Neilwe said:

"He is letting out his inner Idi Amin."

Sim asked:

"What happened to no bad blood between them?"

Floyd Shivambu is excited about joining the MK Party

He posted on X and said joining the party was the best decision ever. This was after he resigned from the EFF.

Source: Briefly News