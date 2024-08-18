As the dust settles on his decision to ditch the EFF for the MK Party, Floyd Shivambu has emphasised it is the right one

Shivambu announced his choice not to renew his Red Berets membership during a media briefing on Thursday, 15 August

The announcement received a resounding response, with the politically woke expressing a mix of scepticism and confidence

Floyd Shivambu cut a happy figure as he noted the scope of the decision to leave the EFF. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — As Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President Floyd Shivambu turns the page of his political career, questions still abound about whether it is the right one.

Shivambu announced on Thursday, 15 August, that his time with the Red Berets had ended after he decided against renewing his membership.

Floyd Shivambu upbeat about new political chapter

Instead, he said he was joining Jacob Zuma's newly formed uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party.

At the same media briefing in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, firebrand EFF leader Julius Malema confirmed receiving and accepting Shivambu's resignation on Wednesday.

However, he described it as a bitter pill to swallow.

The MK Party issued a subsequent statement welcoming Shivambu — and former EFF National Assembly member Mzwanele Manyi — into its fold.

All this made for interesting political shaking up, catching the attention of all and sundry, among them DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille, whom Briefly News reported posted cynically about the development.

Against its backdrop, questions swirled about the real reason for Shivambu's departure, an EFF founding member.

That answer would come from widespread reports of a fallout with Malema.

According to City Press, a senior party member said wealthy businesspeople had approached Shivambu, allegedly promising to fund a lucrative campaign for him to contest Malema at the party's December elective congress.

Shivambu's alleged acceptance of the offer led to a cataclysmic fallout after reportedly reaching the party leader's ear.

Taking to his official @FloydShivambu X account, the party departee celebrated his choice two days after the upheaval.

"The most Solid and Sound Decision Ever!!" he wrote emphatically.

Clear and unequivocal, it is safe to say Shivambu, whose MK Party position is not yet known after the party said he and Manyi would be deployed according to their strengths, was unwavering.

Mixed takes from politically woke

His stance attracted a resounding response, as South Africans flooded the post with a mix of cynicism, mockery, scepticism, receptivity, and encouragement.

Briefly News looks at the responses.

@Mditshwer wrote:

"We are coming with you, my leader. This is a sound decision indeed. I've never seen you so decisive before."

@pmcafrica said:

"All the best, Floyd. I know you will do great at MK."

@zwidenyapT mentioned:

"Only time will tell. For now, it's just a decision, nje."

@PumezaGert offered:

"Deep down, I want you to revive uMkhonto, yazi. I'm looking for a home, guys. Yho. I'm tired of voting for different parties now. I need a home. Sibadala, guys."

