A party insider claims things were no longer rosy between EFF leader Julius Malema and ex-Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu

The breakdown in relations follows Malema uncovering Shivambu's alleged secret plan to contest him at an elective congress

Shivambu announced he would not renew his party membership during an EFF media briefing in Braamfotein, Johannesburg

Shivambu subsequently announced joining the ranks of former President Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party

An EFF insider claims that a fallout with Julius Malema motivated Floyd Shivambu's decision to leave the party. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Plenty has been made of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu's resignation.

Shivambu dropped a bombshell on Thursday, 15 August, when he announced that he would not renew his party membership.

Shivambu 'falls out' with Malema

The party called a media briefing in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where he read his resignation letter sent to Malema on Wednesday evening.

He capped off his announcement by noting he had joined the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party, a move the party later confirmed in a statement on social media.

According to City Press, Shivambu's decision to step down follows a fallout with EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema.

In an exclusive interview with the publication, a senior party member said Shivambu had been approached by wealthy individuals who have business interests with the alleged promise to fund a lucrative campaign.

The reported deal planned to see Shivambu contest Malema at the party's elective congress in December, with the former allegedly agreeing to the offer.

The news apparently reached the party leader's ear, leading to a cataclysmic fallout. The source said:

"After [Malema] found out about [Shivambu's] plan, he became extremely brutal, and things fell apart between them."

The drama comes against the backdrop of the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, in which Malema and Shivambu have been implicated.

According to reports, Shivambu faces accusations of corruption and large-scale looting after ex-VBS chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi suggested prima facie evidence implicating the pair in a scheme to defraud VBS Bank and its clients.

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma axes Arthur Zwane

In a related story, Briefly News reported that MK Party leader Jacob Zuma gave senior party member Arthur Zwane his marching orders earlier in August.

It is the latest shake-up within the party after Zwane's reinstatement as Secretary-General less than 30 days ago, ZiMoja reported.

