A South African chap from KwaZulu-Natal shared his story of buying an expensive rat, hoping it would generate more money for him

The story floored many South Africans who thought the guy was silly for making such a ridiculous deal

People shared their thoughts on the man’s tale in a thread with over a thousand comments

One South African man, who shared his story on Mzansi Magic’s popular show ‘I Blew It’, went viral online.

SA was floored by a man who bought a R20k rat. Image: @Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

The chap bought a R20k rat from a sangoma, who performs various rituals but specialises in helping people generate easy cash.

Man buys R20k rat to generate money

One South African man from KZN was tricked into spending R20k by a sangoma who specialised in helping people make stupid money. The chap was told to buy a rat worth R20,000 and send it to huge stores in an attempt to attract great fortune.

The gentleman travelled by taxi to purchase his ticket to a brighter future and hid it in his bag on the ride back home. He was instructed to let the rat roam freely around the house and sleep with all windows and doors wide open.

The guy followed all the rules and planned to take his expensive and magical rat to Shoprite the next day to generate serious money:

“He told me not to take my rat to a tuck shop because I would make only a small amount of money, and that I should aim for bigger stores like Shoprite.”

The chap woke up the next day and looked for his rat, but it had disappeared. He called the sangoma, who told him:

“It’s been run over by a car.”

As he told the story, the gent realised how ridiculous it sounded and chuckled at his silly decision. Most people purchase snakes and baboons to help them generate money, and are given strict rules to follow.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by man’s rat story

Social media users were dusted by the man’s silly tale and said:

One chap floored SA with his story of buying a R20k rat. Image: @Mark Chivers

Source: Getty Images

@KK laughed at the man's story:

“This is classic.”

@KHTO said in the comments:

“I like the fact that he is laughing about it.”

@Nana Navida Daniels thought:

“Shoprite should see this.”

@Carol wrote:

“At least it was not a snake.”

@phontsa301221 was floored by the story:

“Imagine sleeping the whole night with open doors and windows.”

@Mmega Rachoshi was dusted by the story:

“I am not laughing, I am dead. Imagine a rat eating papers.”

@Mafika100 said:

“It's a sad story but hilarious as hell.”

@Jim Cliff commented:

“Life has no balance.”

Source: Briefly News