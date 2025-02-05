A woman went viral on TikTok after discovering an unusual creature in her older boyfriend’s bag after chilling with him in his home

The lady felt a weird scratch on her leg only to find a black mythical-looking creature popping out to caress her limp

Social media users were outraged by the video she filmed and voiced their concerns and shock in a thread of comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Blessers are older and usually married men with families who entertain themselves by dating younger women and funding their luxurious lifestyles.

Mzansi was outraged by a lady finding a weird creature in her blesser's bag. Image: @Delmaine Donson/Getty

Source: Getty Images

One sugar baby shared her experience with dating an older man and baffled Mzansi by filming her strange findings while chilling with her man.

Lady finds a strange creature in blessers bag, SA outraged

The soft life comes at a much greater price if one does not ethically create a good life for themselves. Some people visit traditional doctors to obtain their wealth but the cost of maintaining the riches kills them slowly.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One hun who was desperate for a soft life started dating a blesser who would fund her luxurious lifestyle. After visiting her older boyfriend, the young woman discovered something strange in her man’s bag.

She saw a mythical creature popping out and caressing her leg. The foreign animal looked demonic, which made the woman fret just a little.

Her composure while filming the creature’s movements is what had Mzansi boggled. Most South Africans decided the creature to be a tikoloshe.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by lady finding foreign creature in blesser’s bag

Social media users were outraged by a video of a woman who found a demonic creature in her blesser's bag:

A woman frightened SA with a video of her blesser's tikoloshe. Image: @Chuck Savage/Getty

Source: Getty Images

@lulue said:

“The tokoloshi has identified you from somewhere.”

@zee_n commented:

“I admire her bravery for letting it touch her multiple times. I would have fled the area without any trace after the first touch.”

@MaThamane KaJali wrote:

“I was gonna hit the hand so hard with my phone.”

@CM_bracelets✨asked:

“Why aren’t you running?”

@Collien Tee Madimba pointed out:

“Let's talk about the calmness of that lady.”

@Soshangaan Ndhavezit realised:

“Women are brave, indeed.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

A South African lady raised eyebrows after sharing her story of sleeping with a black mamba to maintain her riches

Guests were startled by a giant invasive rock python while on vacation at a lodge in KwaZulu-Natal

A retired Pedi witch stood in front of a crowd during her show and tell to reveal the characteristics of her powerful muti and spells

Source: Briefly News