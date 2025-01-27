South Africans have expressed their fear towards wild animals including snakes and other venomous creatures

A group of guests at a vacation home in KZN were shaken by an intrusive slithering snake on their porch

Social media users shared what they would do in the situation by hopping on a lengthy conversation in the comments section

Although all snakes slither and hiss, not all of them are venomous and harmful to human beings.

A python invaded a guesthouse in KZN and startled visitors. Image: @MesquitaFMS

Source: Getty Images

Pythons are one of the creatures that do not spread poison after biting but they are famous for being the heaviest.

Guests startled by giant rock python in KZN vacation home

A popular TikTok page that posts controversial content shared footage of guests startled by a giant snake that they discovered on their porch. They identified the large creature to be a rock python that slithered on the wooden floor and disappeared into a bush.

The visitors were booked at the Phinda Zuka Lodge in KZN and watched the reptile move around in disdain as they kept their distance. They gasped and tracked the snakes’ every move carefully before going back into the house.

Pythons are non-venomous, which means they do not spread poisonous fluids after biting a human or animal. They are known to be one of the largest reptiles, with teeth big enough to fork large animals like domestic animals.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to rock python invading guesthouse in KZN

A KZN vacation home was invaded by a rock python. Image: @Kazzzaz Photography

Source: Getty Images

Social media users shared what they would do if their spaces were invaded by a slithering snake:

@Masibulele Justice Nazo promised:

“I would just pack my things and go right away.”

@fire realised:

“We are not safe in this world.”

@joecan26 assumed:

“The guests left as soon as the snake left.”

@Boitumelo shared how they’d protect themselves:

“Me knowing the heart is at the tail, that thing would be dead.”

@user8261760000710 commented:

“You won't see me there.”

Source: Briefly News