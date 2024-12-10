Global site navigation

“This Was After 100 Attempts”: Lady Hilariously Reacts to Feeling Snake Crawling on Her Skin
People

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A woman on TikTok floored Mzansi when she shared her hilarious reaction to feeling a cold-blooded creature on her skin
  • She agreed to have the snake rest on her body but could not handle it because of how heavy it felt on her body 
  • Social media users were dusted by her classic reaction and shared their thoughts in the comments 

South African youngsters have been adventurous and shared their social media experiences all year.

SA floored by lady's reaction to feelin snake on body
A lady floored Mzansi with her hilarious reaction to feeling a snake on her body. Image: @tugrootboem
Source: TikTok

A hun went to bond with some animals and hoped to create a relationship with a cold-blooded creature.

Lady's hilarious reaction after snake crawls on her body

The woman volunteered to let a snake rest on her shoulders and requested to be filmed during her experience. She tried to capture the perfect video multiple times but accepted that having the animal on her body was not a pleasant idea.

She freaked out and gave up on creating exciting content for her followers. The clip she settled for and posted on TikTok trended after many found her reaction amusing:

Read also

"Yoh, I’m not laughing": Woman shows off Shein dress order vs. what she got, SA amused

"I can't. I swear this was after 100 attempts. Sifiso was just so patient."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by lady's hilarious reaction to snake encounter 

Social media users could not deal with a woman's experience with a cold-blooded animal:

@champion.fboys®️ explained:

"No means no, though; some people are terrified of snakes; I'm people."

@lost eagle trolled:

"The child is saying, 'Are you afraid of your friend?'"

@kami asked:

"Did it have to hold your back like that?"

@Trishia wrote:

"The fact that she's still touching it. I wouldn't; maybe I'd be jumping around and crying. That time, I dreamed of this thing almost every day and even saw it when I was awake."

@karabo Ntuli was dusted:

"I saw Dr Malinga's style mixed with kung fu kicks."

@Siphosethu Candy commented:

"I'd never sleep again after this; shame, catch me awake, forever."

